What's new

Marine F-35B Crashes After Collision With KC-130 Over California; All Aircrew Recovered Safely

Austin Powers

Austin Powers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
15,771
-3
7,013
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
news.usni.org

Marine F-35B Crashes After Collision With KC-130 Over California; All Aircrew Recovered Safely - USNI News

A Marine F-35B aircraft has crashed near Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif., following an air collision with a KC-130J, defense officials confirmed to USNI News. At approximately 4 p.m. local time, “it was reported that an F-35B made contact with a KC-130J during an air-to-air refueling...
news.usni.org news.usni.org


A Marine F-35B aircraft has crashed near Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif., following an air collision with a KC-130J, defense officials confirmed to USNI News.


At approximately 4 p.m. local time, “it was reported that an F-35B made contact with a KC-130J during an air-to-air refueling evolution, resulting in the crash of the F-35B. The pilot of the F-35B ejected successfully and is currently being treated,” read a statement from Marine Corps spokesman Capt. Joseph Butterfield to USNI News.
“The KC-130J is on deck in the vicinity of Thermal Airport. All crew members of the KC-130J have been reported safe.”


The KC-130, often used as an aerial refueler for Marine aviation, made an emergency landing near the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Therma, Calif., according to photos published by KESQ Channel 3.


In 2018, an F-35B went down outside of Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in South Carolina. The pilot was recovered safely. In 2019, a Japanese F-35A crashed off the coast of Japan.



An F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 takes off during exercise Red Flag 16-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 20. This is the first time that the fifth generation fighter has participated in the multiservice air-to-air combat training exercise. US Marine Corps photo.

The following is the complete statement from the Marine Corps.


MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, Ariz. (Sep. 29, 2020) — At approximately 1600 it was reported that an F-35B made contact with a KC-130J during an air-to-air refueling evolution, resulting in the crash of the F-35B. The pilot of the F-35B ejected successfully and is currently being treated.


The KC-130J is on deck in the vicinity of Thermal Airport. All crew members of the KC-130J have been reported safe.


The official cause of the crash is currently under investigation. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
F-22Raptor US Marines refuel F-35B in 5 minutes in FARP operation Naval Warfare 0
F-22Raptor F-35 pilot explains how US Marine Corp's F-35B makes China's 'carrier killer' missiles irrelevant Chinese Defence Forum 36
F-22Raptor Davis: F-35B External Weapons Give Marines 4th, 5th Generation Capabilities in One Plane Air Warfare 23
Zabaniyah Marine Corps welcomes first F-35B aircraft to its fleet Military Forum 4
Feng Leng Marine F-35 jet crashes after clipping wings with refueling plane Americas 4
Zarvan US Marines to field new ACV Amphibious Combat Vehicle APC variant in October 2020 Land Warfare 1
Zarvan Saab receives order for radar system components for the U.S. Marine Corps Military Forum 0
Zarvan U.S. Marine Corps unit received its first set of new attack helicopters Military Forum 0
Hamartia Antidote Philippine President Duterte Pardons U.S. Marine In Killing Of Transgender Woman China & Far East 1
Zarvan U.S. Marine Corps selects Elbit Systems ICATS solution Equipment & Gear 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top