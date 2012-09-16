What's new

Marine F-35 jet crashes after clipping wings with refueling plane

Feng Leng

Feng Leng

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 3, 2017
3,801
-14
9,502
Country
China
Location
China
abcnews.go.com

Marine F-35 jet crashes after clipping wings with refueling plane

A Marine F-35 fighter jet crashed in California following a mid-air collision with a Marine refueling plane that later landed safely.
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com

A Marine Corps F-35 fighter jet crashed in Imperial County, California, after clipping the wing of a Marine KC-130 refueling tanker during a mid-air refueling, according to a Marine Corps statement.

The F-35 pilot was able to eject safely and the KC-130 was able to carry out a safe emergency landing. The pilot is now being treated for his injuries.

"At approximately 1600 (4 p.m. Pacific time) it was reported that an F-35B made contact with a KC-130J during an air-to-air refueling evolution, resulting in the crash of the F-35B," read a statement from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma in Yuma, Arizona. "The pilot of the F-35B ejected successfully and is currently being treated."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Jyotish Satellite image shows mockup of a Chinese J-20 fighter jet at a Marine Corps airfield in the U.S. Americas 5
Get Ya Wig Split U.S. Air Force has deployed 10 F-35 Jets to Camp Foster, US Marine Corps base in Okinawa, World Affairs 0
F-22Raptor US Marines connect F-35 jet to HIMARS rocket shot for first time Naval Warfare 0
MM_Haider Marine Attack Squadron loses eight Harrier jets in worst U.S. air loss Strategic & Foreign Affairs 1
MJaa Six AV-8B Harrier Harrier Jump Jets of United States Marine Corps Destroyed Afghanistan Defence Forum 30
Zarvan US Marines to field new ACV Amphibious Combat Vehicle APC variant in October 2020 Land Warfare 1
Zarvan Saab receives order for radar system components for the U.S. Marine Corps Military Forum 0
Zarvan U.S. Marine Corps unit received its first set of new attack helicopters Military Forum 0
Hamartia Antidote Philippine President Duterte Pardons U.S. Marine In Killing Of Transgender Woman China & Far East 1
Zarvan U.S. Marine Corps selects Elbit Systems ICATS solution Equipment & Gear 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top