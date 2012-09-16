Marine F-35 jet crashes after clipping wings with refueling plane
A Marine F-35 fighter jet crashed in California following a mid-air collision with a Marine refueling plane that later landed safely.
abcnews.go.com
A Marine Corps F-35 fighter jet crashed in Imperial County, California, after clipping the wing of a Marine KC-130 refueling tanker during a mid-air refueling, according to a Marine Corps statement.
The F-35 pilot was able to eject safely and the KC-130 was able to carry out a safe emergency landing. The pilot is now being treated for his injuries.
"At approximately 1600 (4 p.m. Pacific time) it was reported that an F-35B made contact with a KC-130J during an air-to-air refueling evolution, resulting in the crash of the F-35B," read a statement from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma in Yuma, Arizona. "The pilot of the F-35B ejected successfully and is currently being treated."