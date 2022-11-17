What's new

Mariam Nawaz most expensive wedding gift to her son

HAIDER

HAIDER

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483853990769184770

Maryam Nawaz Gift to Son on Wedding 14 Crore Car​

Junaid Safdar’s Eid party was held last month in Lahore. The elaborate wedding ceremony of Aisha Saif Khan took place at London’s most expensive hotel, The (Lanesborough), in August 2021 and stayed in the news for weeks. A few days later, Junaid confirmed that his birthday party will be held in Lahore by dropping the invitation on Instagram.

Junaid was one of the biggest weddings of 2021 in Pakistan, along with the weddings of Bakhtiar Bhutto Zardari, Minal Khan, and Usman Mukhtar. His family held a series of events designed for him, including several music gatherings, mehndi, and bars. According to the details, the German SUV is powered by a 4,000 cc twin-turbo V8 and a 9-speed transmission.

The tax paid on German SUVs was 5.3 million rupees – the highest tax ever spent on a car in Punjab. Junaid Safdar gift prize by his mother Maryam Nawaz daughter of Ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan (Pakistan Muslim League N).

Maryam Nawaz has received public criticism for giving her an expensive gift to her son. Critics inquired from where Mariam got the money to be able to buy such an expensive car. Maryam Nawaz Gift to Son see the pic of gift was given to Junaid Safdar. People linked the gift to the Sharif family’s cause, seeking avenues of illicit wealth The tax paid on this car was 5.3 million rupees, which is the highest tax ever paid on a car.
 
V

villageidiot

Catalystic said:
Unabashed greed looting and plundering. The bitcgh has never worked a day in her life
The fact that the car hasn’t been torched by now says it all
She is saying 'let them have cake' to this starving nations face for so long and this nation still keep voting for these thugs. IK should just bail the fck out while he's alive and go live in UK with his kids. Hopeless.
 
Tameem

Tameem

HAIDER said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483853990769184770
لعنت تیری جو گذر گئی جو گذر رہی ہے اور جو گذرنے والی ہے

واقعی جھوٹوں پر خدا کی ابدی لعنت ہے

Catalystic said:
Unabashed greed looting and plundering. The bitcgh has never worked a day in her life
The fact that the car hasn’t been torched by now says it all
لعنتیو خبر تو چیک کر لو۔ جھوٹی ہے کے سچی

villageidiot said:
She is saying 'let them have cake' to this starving nations face for so long and this nation still keep voting for these thugs. IK should just bail the fck out while he's alive and go live in UK with his kids. Hopeless.
او تیرے جمن پے کھسروں کے علاوہ کوئی راضی تھا
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Tameem said:
لعنت تیری جو گذر گئی جو گذر رہی ہے اور جو گذرنے والی ہے

واقعی جھوٹوں پر خدا کی ابدی لعنت ہے



لعنتیو خبر تو چیک کر لو۔ جھوٹی ہے کے سچی



او تیرے جمن پے کھسروں کے علاوہ کوئی راضی تھا
1668699126685.png
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

Why few worried about this gift ... who owns the Avenfield apartment? ... really surprise , they are living in a house who's the owner not on this earth
 

