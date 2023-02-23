What's new

Mariam Nawaz direct attack on Judiciary and military in Sargodha public gathering of PMLN

Today her speech in Sargodha arranged by the Punjab govt and the Federal govt openly bashed judges of the Supreme court and the military. Last she tries to humiliate PTI and Imran Khan. Also, try to distance her self from the present govt of PMLN. But no program for the poor people of Pakistan.
She gave the list of her favorite judges who should be allowed to listen to PMLn cases.
Any suo moto action against this woman, who openly maligns the judiciary and military. Also facilitated at National TV PTV. A national media is used to attack national pillars of judiciary and security.
 
She is actually helping hers and the establishment’s cause.

The perception is the PDM and Establishment are too close, hence its a good idea PDM bashes Establishment.

The public can see through this randi rona.
 

