What's new

Mariam Nani ki Imran Khan tasbih

Riz

Riz

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
8,425
-6
15,424
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
HAIDER said:
glass ki kia kahani ha ? .. frying pan, squeaky clean washroom of jail.
Click to expand...
FsKSAApWwAAp7t5.jpg
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
12,665
216
26,417
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Signalian said:
I don’t know about her but when IK kissed the doorstep of a saint, he became prime minister.
Click to expand...
You know we should all guard against this practice of saint worship in the South Asia.

{Who is there that can intercede in His presence except by His permission?} (Al-Baqarah 2:255)

Allah guide us and forgive us for our ignorance and trespass. Ameen.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 1, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

HAIDER
One Tyrene White in Mariam's own house: Maryam Nawaz should also be careful while criticizing Imran's personal life
Replies
5
Views
494
Riz
Riz
HAIDER
Jamiat ulema Islam (fazl ur rahman) zindabad
Replies
4
Views
484
El Sidd
El Sidd
HAIDER
We thought its joke , but its real statement of Mariam Nawaz. Frying pan and Iron
Replies
1
Views
221
HAIDER
HAIDER
HAIDER
Uncle Uncle arrest Imran Khan
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
86
Views
4K
Clutch
Clutch
HAIDER
Toshakhana hearing of Imran Khan hearing , another joke
Replies
11
Views
217
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom