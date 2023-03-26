Mariam Nani ki Imran Khan tasbih

glass ki kia kahani ha ? .. frying pan, squeaky clean washroom of jail.Marium ka glass
Saint ne bhi phuddu lgaya he isay. Pata usay bhi he is ne koi ni ban'na
I don't know about her but when IK kissed the doorstep of a saint, he became prime minister.
that was the thing i even dont like sir .
You know we should all guard against this practice of saint worship in the South Asia.
It's okay, the real IK did it, you are fake IK 😂