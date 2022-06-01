What's new

Mari Petroleum makes gas/condensate discovery in North Waziristan

Luosifen

Luosifen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2022
268
0
580
Country
China
Location
Canada
www.brecorder.com

Mari Petroleum makes gas/condensate discovery in North Waziristan

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL), one of Pakistan’s largest integrated petroleum exploration and production...
www.brecorder.com
BR Web Desk 01 Jun, 2022
62970267e6249.jpg

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL), one of Pakistan’s largest integrated petroleum exploration and production companies, announced that it has made a gas/condensate discovery in its exploration well located in North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.
In the notice, MPCL said that the development was a result of its exploratory efforts at Bannu West-1 ST-1 Exploration Well drilled in Bannu West Block, located in North Waziristan.
“MPCL is the Operator of Bannu West Block having 55% working interest along with Oil and Gas Company Limited (OGDCL) and Zaver Petroleum Corporation (Pvt) Limited (ZPCL) as joint venture partners having 35% and 10% working interest, respectively,” added the PSX filing.
The well was spud-in on June 06, 2021 and successfully drilled down to the depth of 4,915 meters, with MPCL's own rig.
“During testing, Lockhart Limestone formation flowed gas at the rate of around 25 MMSCFD with Wellhead Flow Pressure (WHFP) of 4,339 Psi and around 300 BPD condensate at 32/64 inch choke size (Pre-acid). Further, Hangu Formation also flowed gas at the rate of 1.6 MMSCFD with WHFP of 297 Psi at 32/64 inch choke size.”
Back in March, MPCL announced the commencement of first gas from the Tipu compartment of “Goru B” reservoir.
“Initially, approximately 20 mmscfd of pipeline quality gas will be supplied to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) after processing at MPCL’s newly constructed Sachal Gas Processing Complex (SGPC) located in District Ghotki, Sindh,” MPCL said then in a statement.
With a 21% market share, MPCL is the second-largest gas producer in Pakistan and has a reserve base of around 600 million BOE (Barrels of Oil Equivalent).
“It is a positive development for Pakistan as new areas are being tapped as previously known areas are not resulting in any major discoveries and overall gas production of the country is declining,” said Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited.
“There is currently no infrastructure to transport gas and it can potentially take many years to connect it to the system. However, apart from economic considerations, continuation of the project would be dependent upon the security situation in the area,” it added.
As per MPCL’s latest financials, its Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs31,444 million in 2020-21 as compared to Rs30,312 million recorded in 2019-20.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

BRAVO_
OGDCL discovers gas/condensate reservoirs in KP
Replies
0
Views
279
BRAVO_
BRAVO_
313ghazi
MPCL discovers gas reserves in Sindh
Replies
5
Views
834
313ghazi
313ghazi
Sulman Badshah
OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Balochistan
Replies
3
Views
537
arjunk
arjunk
Morpheus
Mari Petroleum To Enter Into Minerals’ Mining Business
Replies
0
Views
195
Morpheus
Morpheus
Shahzaz ud din
New gas, condensate reserves found in Hyderabad
Replies
0
Views
345
Shahzaz ud din
Shahzaz ud din

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom