Margalla Cricket Ground Islamabad G9 Markez Drone Video

zakir Ullah Khan

Jul 12, 2020
Margalla Cricket Ground Islamabad G9 Markez Drone Video



Margalla Cricket Ground was founded in 1999 and it hosted four First Class matches and two List-A matches during the season of 1999-2000. This is quite a famous ground for the club cricket. And because of its flood light facility it hosts many night cricket matches.

#margallacricketground #margalla #cricke
 
