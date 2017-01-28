zakir Ullah Khan
Margalla Cricket Ground Islamabad G9 Markez Drone Video
Margalla Cricket Ground was founded in 1999 and it hosted four First Class matches and two List-A matches during the season of 1999-2000. This is quite a famous ground for the club cricket. And because of its flood light facility it hosts many night cricket matches.
