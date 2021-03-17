What's new

Mardan woman asks books worth Rs100,000 as Haq Mehr

Named Naila Shamal Safi, a bride from Mardan asked her husband for Rs100,000 worth of books in the form of Haq Mehr.
While many believe books are the best company one can ask for, a bride from Mardan has now proved the same. Named Naila Shamal Safi, asked her husband for Rs100,000 worth of books in the form of Haq Mehr.


Safi is an ardent writer who is currently pursuing her Ph.D. Her enthusiasm for books has left many startled while motivating others to read more. In a now-viral video, Naila had said, “There’s inflation everywhere that makes such leisure as purchasing books, expensive. Secondly, the reason why I asked for books instead of your regular money, jewellery requests is because we need to break all kinds of stereotypes attached with it.”

She continued, “Being a writer myself, I asked for books because how can we expect people to value books when we ourselves aren’t? So, this tradition can benefit in the future, value our advice and add to self-worth and knowledge.”However, netizens on Twitter are not having it as the bride sat bejewelled in gold while speaking otherwise.



A user on the micro-blogging site said, “But look at the jewellery she already demanded and has it. Rest are for a show I guess.” While a well-wisher said, “It’s a progressive thought. The couple is lucky enough to have each other and they will definitely enjoy writing in each other’s company. More power to them.”
 
why audiobooks? app library banyein na apni.
it is a pleasant feeling sitting in your study.

aur haan wahan sab kuch rakhein besides hard copies, audio bhi video bhi pdf bhi
I am more of a tech guy bro so I rely on Audiobooks.. Library bnani he but in my village one day 😉
 
