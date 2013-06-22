Mardan residents burn PTI Mininster's Shaukat Yousafzai's effigy

A protest was organised in Shergarh against health and information minister Shaukat Yousafzai for trivialising Tuesday’s suicide attack, which killed 37 people in the area. Residents along with supporters of Aman Jirga Jalala said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan should remove Yousafzai from the provincial cabinet.



In the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Thursday, MPA Nighat Orakzai had demanded that lawmakers condemn the attack in Shergarh during funeral prayers to which Yousafzai stated: “It wasn’t doomsday.” Protesters burnt Yousafzai’s effigy in protest of his remarks in the assembly.

Aman Jirga President Bahaudddin said if Yousafzai cannot condole with the victim’s families at least he should not make it worse for them. He added the minister must be expelled from his post. “It wasn’t doomsday for Yousafzai, but it surely was for all those families and people who lost their loved ones in the terrible explosion,” he said. “An elected provincial assembly member died in the explosion, innocent lives were lost, but the provincial minister thinks this is a normal situation.”



