Mardan residents burn PTI Mininster's Shaukat Yousafzai's effigy

Here is next episode of IK's Tsunami...

A protest was organised in Shergarh against health and information minister Shaukat Yousafzai for trivialising Tuesday&#8217;s suicide attack, which killed 37 people in the area. Residents along with supporters of Aman Jirga Jalala said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan should remove Yousafzai from the provincial cabinet.

In the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Thursday, MPA Nighat Orakzai had demanded that lawmakers condemn the attack in Shergarh during funeral prayers to which Yousafzai stated: &#8220;It wasn&#8217;t doomsday.&#8221; Protesters burnt Yousafzai&#8217;s effigy in protest of his remarks in the assembly.
Aman Jirga President Bahaudddin said if Yousafzai cannot condole with the victim&#8217;s families at least he should not make it worse for them. He added the minister must be expelled from his post. &#8220;It wasn&#8217;t doomsday for Yousafzai, but it surely was for all those families and people who lost their loved ones in the terrible explosion,&#8221; he said. &#8220;An elected provincial assembly member died in the explosion, innocent lives were lost, but the provincial minister thinks this is a normal situation.&#8221;

Published in The Express Tribune, June 22nd, 2013.
Shaukat Yousafzai of PTI continues to blame the entire world for the ongoing terrorist attacks without naming the Taliban even once. Shame.

Not &#8216;Doomsday&#8217;?: Mardan residents burn Shaukat Yousafzai&#8217;s effigy

Now he should sit in the assembly with his Peshawari chapal in his mouth...
 
alll nonsense, factually the incident was something else, which is blown out of context by ANP and Media masala mentality.... shame !!
 
Did TTP take responsibility for attack?
Why i feel that PTI is getting pressurized by you-know-who to take clear anti-taliban stance?
Is army on the same page with politicians regarding peace talks with TTP?.
 
1043925_437353223029902_1614634992_n.jpg


1045043_437350346363523_2065921299_n.jpg
 
arushbhai

Apparantly the PTI minister mocked the families of the deceased by saying "it was only a bomb blast, not a doomsday". Idiotic immature PTI politicians just like their role model Imran khan.
 
Pak-one said:
Did TTP take responsibility for attack?
Why i feel that PTI is getting pressurized by you-know-who to take clear anti-taliban stance?
Is army on the same page with politicians regarding peace talks with TTP?.
who else can do that sort of attack barak obama himself?
arent the TTp anti pakistan?
its was army which was under attack but took sawat back !when dam politicians gave whole Sawat to fazalullha?
its you-dont-wana -know -who the hell fazalullha is?
 
