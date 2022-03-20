What's new

March 20th 2022: Tesla Giga Berlin receives full approval to begin production and delivery of customer cars

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

driveteslacanada.ca

Tesla Giga Berlin receives full approval to begin production and delivery of customer cars

Tesla has finally received full approval to begin production and delivery of customer cars at Giga Berlin. The full approval comes after Tesla was able to meet the 400 “conditions and requirements” related to things [...]
driveteslacanada.ca

Tesla has finally received full approval to begin production and delivery of customer cars at Giga Berlin.

The full approval comes after Tesla was able to meet the 400 “conditions and requirements” related to things like groundwater protection, species protection measures, and more that were part of the environmental approval that was received on March 4, 2022.

News of the approval was shared in an email to employees on Saturday. (via Sawyer Merritt)

With their operating permit now in place, Tesla can move ahead and begin production and delivery of customer cars.

The first deliveries will take place on March 22, when Tesla plans to hold a special grand opening event with local officials and CEO Elon Musk in attendance.

Musk is expected to personally deliver the first 30 made-in-Germany cars to the lucky new owners.

Once those first 30 Model Y Performance SUVs are delivered, Giga Berlin is expected to quickly ramp production.

Crews at the factory have been able to fine-tune their production line processes during the months of delays in receiving the final approvals.


www.tesla.com

Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg | Tesla

Now hiring: Join us at Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg to solve the next generation of engineering, manufacturing and operational challenges.
www.tesla.com

Join Our First Gigafactory in Europe​

Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg is Tesla’s first manufacturing location in Europe and our most advanced, sustainable and efficient facility yet. Slated for completion this year, it will manufacture hundreds of thousands of Model Y vehicles and millions of battery cells.
 
Giga Berlin is now the 3rd Tesla Production facility increasing its ability to dominate the world in EV sales.

cleantechnica.com

Tesla #1 In World EV Sales In 2021

Tesla wins its 4th title as top selling EV manufacturer. Top Auto Brands in EV Sales High-tide mode Tesla managed to win another monthly Best Seller title in December, and with a record to boot
cleantechnica.com

Tesla #1 In World EV Sales In 2021​

Top-Auto-Brands-World-EV-Sales-January-December-2021-CleanTechnica-Chart.png


 
Last edited:

