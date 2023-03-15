March 15th Imran Khan spoke in United nation against Islamaphobia , and world created a Day to respect Prophet Mohammad

March 15th Imran Khan spoke in United nation against Islamaphobia ,and world created a Day to respect Prophet MohammadToday is March 15th, on the night of March 14th-15thShaitan, Send his forces to disrupt the path of Honest leader like Imran KhanA moment to appreciate the stand Imran Khan made to help raise awareness for global respect for all Religions and also ask the world to respect Islamic values and respect Prophet MohammadMashallah we are proud of you Imran Khan, "he took a gift of a watch with image if Makkah on that watch gifted to him by his friend, Prince of Saudi Arabia."This narrative is played 24/7 on state tv/media, that Imran Khan has done something wrong. Let us not forget it was Imran Khan who drove Prince of Saudi Arabia on his visit to Pakistan to show him his country , and how they welcomed Saudi Arabia2 Days ago, the list of all past gifts given and received by Politicians revealed Imran Khan was the only person who purchased the item legally above recommended levels from gift center.However, this did not stopFrom launching an attack on women, children, elderly and Youth yesterday.On eve of same day when he Spoke on world platform for Support of Prophet Mohammad's peaceful message to world