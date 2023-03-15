What's new

March 14, 2023: Dow closes more than 300 points higher, snaps 5-day losing streak as bank shares rebound: Live updates

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
31,667
29
20,769
Country
United States
Location
United States
Dow.png


www.cnbc.com

Dow closes more than 300 points higher, snaps 5-day losing streak as bank shares rebound: Live updates

Investors pushed up some bank stocks while watching the latest inflation data.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com

U.S. stocks rose Tuesday as investors bet the risk of contagion following the closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank has been contained.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 336.26 points, or 1.06%, at 32,155.40, snapping a five-day losing streak. The S&P 500 added 1.65% to close at 3,919.29. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.14% to end at 11,428.15.

Investors’ enthusiasm for buying bank stocks lost some steam in the afternoon. But many still notched gains, marking a turn from two sessions of deep selloffs as investors became increasingly confident that those names wouldn’t suffer the same fate as Silicon Valley and Signature. Regulators said Sunday that they created a plan to backstop all depositors in the two banks.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) closed the session up 2%, regaining some ground following a 12% decline the day prior. Shares of First Republic Bank popped nearly 27% after closing down nearly 62% on Monday. KeyCorp shares added almost 7% in a relief bounce following a 27% slide.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Dow jumps 240 points to all-time high as Wall Street ends record-breaking week on a high note
Replies
0
Views
315
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Dow soars more than 1,050 points, its biggest point gain in history, recovering from days of losses
Replies
10
Views
611
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
S
Daily Stock Report: KSE-100 Ends Losing Streak with a 532 Point Gain
Replies
0
Views
278
SherDil
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom