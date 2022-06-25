What's new

maraym safdar had mobile phone when she was in nab's Detention

When Maraym nawaz was in nab's Detention. She was using mobile phone hiddenly. When nab's lady offers try to recover the phone she sat on phon and started abusing officers .
 
Foxtrot Alpha said:
source???
Click to expand...
You gave me warning n now you asking for surce. Man wait your bos bajwa gona have like hello.. video is with many tv channels.. they are afraid of showing the vidro... but you never know. It can be release. Your warning is against freedom of speech.. and you are working for freedom of expression. What joke you become. Defence.pk is under Marshall law....if you keep doing this we will lunch Web paralel to Defence.pk. dont lose us. We been with you guys for ages.. loyalty cannot be bought. You have to earn it..
 
Cash GK said:
You gave me warning n now you asking for surce. Man wait your bos bajwa gona have like hello.. video is with many tv channels.. they are afraid of showing the vidro... but you never know. It can be release. Your warning is against freedom of speech.. and you are working for freedom of expression. What joke you become
Click to expand...
infraction was issued after 10 mins of requesting the source of your allegation.... you had alleged that a senior military officer handed phone to maryam nawaz and that she abused prison wardens in military's name, my ask was to provide credible source to backup your claim.....

If it gets established that what you wrote was true even after a month, let me know I will delete the infraction.....
 
Foxtrot Alpha said:
infraction was issued after 10 mins of requesting the source of your allegation.... you had alleged that a senior military officer handed phone to maryam nawaz and that she abused prison wardens in military's name, my ask was to provide credible source to backup your claim.....

If it gets established that what you wrote was true even after a month, let me know I will delete the infraction.....
Click to expand...
. I am not idiot.. maraym has said to offers. She said herself that this phon was sent by bajwa.. and he will punish you alll.. these are Maryam words. It is news all over world and you are sleeping mate..
 
having a phone is not a big deal, its the other part that scares someone who is "Neutral"
She also told lady officer "you will be in big trouble, you know who sent this phone...General saab!!"

That begharat is being exposed everyday
 
Foxtrot Alpha said:
infraction was issued after 10 mins of requesting the source of your allegation.... you had alleged that a senior military officer handed phone to maryam nawaz and that she abused prison wardens in military's name, my ask was to provide credible source to backup your claim.....

If it gets established that what you wrote was true even after a month, let me know I will delete the infraction.....
Click to expand...
What senior. He is fucking 22 grade officer. Which turned out to be coward

Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
So you beleive everything that Maryam says or said?
Click to expand...
I belive what i see n hear.. I seen when minority with 54 votes ousted 174 vot majority. I see when theifs became our shame all over tye world
 
