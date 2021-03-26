[Maratha quota case] Reservations may go, only EWS may remain, but these are policy matters for Govt to decide: Supreme Court

Drizzt said:



‘Dalit converts to Christianity, Islam won’t get quota’

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com...islam-wont-get-quota/articleshow/80871535.cms Not, much because it will lead increase in religious conversion, many people don't convert fearing lose of reservations. Click to expand...

So basically you want to take potshots along caste lines in one hand and on the other hand you will be happy with the decision taken by those same people you are taking potshots at. Accha tarika hai ye