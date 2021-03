[Maratha quota case] Reservations may go, only EWS may remain, but these are policy matters for Govt to decide: Supreme Court

Final hearings in the matter had commenced on March 15 before a Constitution Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer, Hemant Gupta and Ravindra Bhat .Supreme Court Constitution Bench, Marath Reservations caseThe Supreme Court is hearing the petitions challenging the validity of the, which had extended a 16% reservation for the Maratha community.The Court has also decided to hear all States in the matter, after a question of whether theshould be reconsidered cropped up. This case puts a 50% cap on the reservation permissible for backward classes.Final hearings in the matter had commenced on March 15.To read accounts of the hearings on Day 1 and Day 2 click here and here . To read Day 3 arguments, click here . Attorney Generalcompleted putting forward his views on the issue on Day 4 . Read an account of Day 5 here , an account of Day 6 here and an account of Day 7 here . An account of yesterday's hearing can be read here