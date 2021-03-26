[Maratha quota case] Reservations may go, only EWS may remain, but these are policy matters for Govt to decide: Supreme Court

After Babri Masjid Verdict, Supreme court want to remove reservations. Supreme court Judges are appointed by Collegium system, which keeps appointing most of the judges from 3000 families of Brahmans and upper castes,
Final hearings in the matter had commenced on March 15 before a Constitution Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer, Hemant Gupta and Ravindra Bhat .
Supreme Court Constitution Bench, Marath Reservations case
Bar & Bench
The Supreme Court is hearing the petitions challenging the validity of the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, which had extended a 16% reservation for the Maratha community.
The Court has also decided to hear all States in the matter, after a question of whether the Indra Sawhney case should be reconsidered cropped up. This case puts a 50% cap on the reservation permissible for backward classes.
Final hearings in the matter had commenced on March 15.
Final hearings in the matter had commenced on March 15.
https://www.barandbench.com/news/litigation/maratha-reservations-case-day-9-live-from-supreme-court
