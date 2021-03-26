What's new

[Maratha quota case] Reservations may go, only EWS may remain, but these are policy matters for Govt to decide: Supreme Court

After Babri Masjid Verdict, Supreme court want to remove reservations. Supreme court Judges are appointed by Collegium system, which keeps appointing most of the judges from 3000 families of Brahmans and upper castes,

Final hearings in the matter had commenced on March 15 before a Constitution Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer, Hemant Gupta and Ravindra Bhat .
[Maratha quota case] Reservations may go, only EWS may remain, but these are policy matters for Govt to decide: Supreme Court - LIVE UPDATES

Supreme Court Constitution Bench, Marath Reservations case
Bar & Bench

The Supreme Court is hearing the petitions challenging the validity of the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, which had extended a 16% reservation for the Maratha community.

The Court has also decided to hear all States in the matter, after a question of whether the Indra Sawhney case should be reconsidered cropped up. This case puts a 50% cap on the reservation permissible for backward classes.
Final hearings in the matter had commenced on March 15.

To read accounts of the hearings on Day 1 and Day 2 click here and here. To read Day 3 arguments, click here. Attorney General KK Venugopal completed putting forward his views on the issue on Day 4. Read an account of Day 5 here, an account of Day 6 here and an account of Day 7 here. An account of yesterday's hearing can be read here.
https://www.barandbench.com/news/litigation/maratha-reservations-case-day-9-live-from-supreme-court
 
Drizzt said:
After Babri Masjid Verdict, Supreme court want to remove reservations. Supreme court Judges are appointed by Collegium system, which keeps appointing most of the judges from 3000 families of Brahmans and upper castes,
Will you be disappointed if reservations are removed?
 
Drizzt said:
Not, much because it will lead increase in religious conversion, many people don't convert fearing lose of reservations.

‘Dalit converts to Christianity, Islam won’t get quota’
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com...islam-wont-get-quota/articleshow/80871535.cms
So basically you want to take potshots along caste lines in one hand and on the other hand you will be happy with the decision taken by those same people you are taking potshots at. Accha tarika hai ye😁
 
