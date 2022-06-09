What's new

Maqsood Chaprasi is DEAD. I REPEAT MAQSOOD CHAPRASI IS DEAD

Do you Sharif family assasinated hm?

The Sharif family’s renowned servant Malik Maqsood, famously known as ‘Maqsood Chaprasi’ passed away on Thursday. 48-year-old Maqsood Chaprasi died due to a cardiac arrest.
It is pertinent to mention that Malik Maqsood was co-accused with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz in the Rs 16 billion money laundering case. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had already started proceedings to declare Maqsood as proclaimed offender.
According to details, Maqsood was living in Dubai. He was found dead two days ago in his apartment. He supposedly died of a heart attack. However, there is speculation of foul play. There are reports claiming that Maqsood Chaprasi allegedly had marks on his hands.


Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, on multiple occasions, brought up the name of Maqsood Chaprasi and the allegations leveled against him. Imran Khan’s repeated reference to the incident resurfaced the debate around money laundering and the purported involvement of PML-N.
To clarify, it was revealed that the total deposit amounting to over Rs. 25 billion (duration 2008-2018) were received in bank accounts of various low-wage employees of the Sharif family’s Ramzan Sugar Mills Ltd and Al-Arabia Sugar Mills and accounts of fake companies set up and controlled by the Sharif group. Of the total 25 billion, 3.7 billion were received in the bank account of peon, namely Malik Maqsood, and another Rs. 2.8 billion in one Haji Naeem.

Sudden deaths

The sudden death of Malik Maqsood has raised alarm with many questioning the manner of death. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry called it disturbing news and asked why is it that many important people related to the Sharif family’s cases die abruptly?
Earlier, former Director of FIA Dr. Rizwan too of cardiac arrest. He was presiding over the entire investigations of FIA against Shehbaz Sharif and his family in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.
Read more: Ex-FIA director Dr. Rizwan passes away


PTI’s Dr. Shahbaz Gill too raised concern and noted that Maqsood Chaprasi’s death was indeed suspicious. He also highlighted the sudden demise of Dr. Rizwan.
“Maqsood Chaprasi, Dr. Rizwan, and Naveed, these three people are the main roles of money laundering of Sharifs. All three had a heart attack. Two have been killed and Naveed’s life is hanging in the balance. It is feared that all the people were given special chemicals in their food to cause these heart attacks,” Dr. Shahbaz Gill tweeted.
I just don't know why our justice system is so corrupt, dumb and blind. Past few years, anyone that is against shareef and zardari mafia or a witness, mysteriously dies and there has never been a forensic autopsy and detailed investigation. Disgustingly unbelievable.
 
Does that mean Showbaz goes scot free?

I mean there is iron clad evidence that money was routed through his account and onwards to UK.

Doubt his death would change anything.

The courts won’t do anything anyways because Showbaz is in establishment’s lap.
 

