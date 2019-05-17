Mapping the kinetic aspect of the Operation Inherent Resolve to defeat ISIL (Updated)

"At its peak, IS ruled over 88,000 sq km (34,000 sq miles) stretching across the Iraq-Syria border." - BBC
OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE
A U.S.-led coalition began airstrikes against ISIS in Iraq on August 7, 2014, and expanded the campaign to Syria the following month. On October 15, the United States named the campaign “Operation Inherent Resolve.” - Wilson Center
The rise and fall of ISIS in the Middle East (timeline of events): https://www.wilsoncenter.org/article/timeline-the-rise-spread-and-fall-the-islamic-state
Mapping the kinetic aspect of the Operation Inherent Resolve to defeat ISIS in the Middle East over the course of years (2014 - 2018).
Historic developments:-
1. Fall of ISIL stronghold in Iraq (i.e. Fallujah) to US-backed forces in 2016; Operation Breaking Terrorism
Details: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Third_Battle_of_Fallujah
2. Fall of ISIL stronghold in Iraq (i.e. Mosul) to US-backed forces in 2017
Details: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Mosul_(2016–2017)
A Tale of Two Mosuls, The resurrection of the Iraqi armed forces and the military defeat of ISIS
3. Fall of ISIL stronghold in Syria (i.e. Raqqa) to US-backed forces in 2017
Details: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Raqqa_(2017)
4. American troops eliminate ISIL chief Abu Bakr al Baghdadi in a military operation in Syria (i.e. Idlib) in 2019; Operation Kayla Mueller
Details: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_of_Abu_Bakr_al-Baghdadi
Lessons from Operation Inherent Resolve: From Ensuring the Enduring Defeat of ISIS to Stabilising the Region
The rise and fall of the Islamic State group: The long and short story
The US and its allies have reclaimed the last territory in Syria held by Islamic State (IS) militants.
Timeline: the Rise, Spread, and Fall of the Islamic State
At its height, the Islamic State - also known as ISIS, ISIL, or Daesh - held about a third of Syria and 40 percent of Iraq. By December 2017 it had lost 95 percent of its territory, including its two biggest properties, Mosul, Iraq's second largest city, and the northern Syrian city of Raqqa...
Watch how US and Iraqi airstrikes targeted this ISIS convoy
Helicopters and warplanes fired at vehicles on road about 12 miles south of Fallujah on Wednesday.
Iraq ‘retakes’ main government building in Fallujah
Commanders say forces met limited resistance from ISIL during push into centre of city which government lost in 2014.
2. Fall of ISIL stronghold in Iraq (i.e. Mosul) to US-backed forces in 2017
Details: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Mosul_(2016–2017)
US Special Operations MRZR Buggies Spotted Full Of Javelin Missiles Near Mosul
SOCOM's tricked-out Polaris ATVs are getting their fight on against ISIS.
www.thedrive.com
A Tale of Two Mosuls, The resurrection of the Iraqi armed forces and the military defeat of ISIS
3. Fall of ISIL stronghold in Syria (i.e. Raqqa) to US-backed forces in 2017
Details: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Raqqa_(2017)
US Backed Forces Take Strategic Syrian Dam To Block ISIS From Escaping Raqqa
The maneuver appears to have been yet another blocking move, not just against ISIS forces but also against Syrian government and Russian forces.
www.thedrive.com
Marines "Burned Out" Two Howitzer Barrels During the Raqqa Offensive
New details highlight how important traditional artillery has been in the fighting against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.
www.thedrive.com
Inside the Fight to Retake Raqqa From ISIS
This is what the fight was like to take Raqqa back from ISIS. (via HBO)
www.facebook.com
Rhetoric versus reality in the war in Raqqa
How the "most precise air campaign in history" left Raqqa, Syria, the most destroyed city in modern times. Explore our new interactive website to find out more.
raqqa.amnesty.org
4. American troops eliminate ISIL chief Abu Bakr al Baghdadi in a military operation in Syria (i.e. Idlib) in 2019; Operation Kayla Mueller
Details: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_of_Abu_Bakr_al-Baghdadi
ISIL chief al-Baghdadi dead, confirms Trump
The US president says al-Baghdadi killed himself by exploding a suicide vest during the US raid in Syria’s Idlib.
www.aljazeera.com
US releases first images of Baghdadi raid
Raid commander says Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's remains buried at sea - Anadolu Agency
www.aa.com.tr
Witnesses describe night of Baghdadi's death
Residents of the village where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was staying spoke to Al-Monitor about what happened on the night of his assassination.
www.al-monitor.com
Everything We Know And Don't Know About The Raid That Killed ISIS Leader Al Baghdadi (Updated)
We know a surprisingly large amount about the deep raid into Syria to take out the depraved terrorist kingpin, but many questions still remain.
www.thedrive.com
Our Analysis Of New Info And Video From The Raid That Killed ISIS Head Al Baghdadi
New facts, videos, and imagery give new insights as to how U.S. forces got to the compound and then obliterated it after the operation was complete.
www.thedrive.com
Lessons from Operation Inherent Resolve: From Ensuring the Enduring Defeat of ISIS to Stabilising the Region
This event will look at experience from Operation Inherent Resolve in countering ISIS in Iraq and Syria, and its future as part of a broader civilian-led strategy to bring greater stability to the region. , The Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve was established in 2014, with...
