Mapped:Global Happiness Levels in 2021,India Again Amongst the Least Happiest Nation

How is Happiness Measured?

let’s look at the factors used to calculate world happiness levels. Some clear indicators are health and wealth, both metrics that have been steadily on the rise worldwide. The report takes these into account, weighting GDP per capita and life expectancy at birth into the scores.
The report also looks at more intangible aspects, collecting survey responses around:

  • Social support
  • Freedom to make life choices
  • Generosity
  • Perceptions of government/ business corruption
  • Positive or negative affects (Recent experience of emotions)
www.visualcapitalist.com

Mapped: Global Happiness Levels in 2021

Global happiness levels are determined by many diverse factors. These maps look at the happiest and unhappiest countries in every region.
www.visualcapitalist.com

According to the map above India is only ahead of Afghanistan and some South African countries. The people are not optimistic about their future, hardly a hallmark of a nation that perceives itself as a Global power.
 
