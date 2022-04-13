Mapat has available from Byrd a mobile active defense system

מפא"ת הזמינה מבירד מערכת הגנה אקטיבית ניידת - Techtime - חדשות אלקטרוניקה והייטק מיועדת להגן על כוחות קרקעיים מתמרנים בפני טילים ואיומים מונחי-חום. תתבסס על מערכת SPREOS של בירד. אבטיפוס ראשון יוצג בפני מפא"ת לפני סוף 2022. "מדובר בתפיסה מבצעית חדשה"

Designed to protect ground forces maneuvering against missiles and heat-guided threats. Will be based on Byrd's SPREOS system. The first prototype will be presented to Mapat before the end of 2022. "This is a new operational concept"Bird Aerosystems from Herzliya is developing for the Mapat Ministry of Defense a prototype of an active defense system (APS) for ground forces deployed in the field, against heat-guided threats such as anti-tank missiles, shoulder-fired missiles and RPGs. Unlike existing active defense systems of Israeli defense companies, intended mainly for armored vehicles and tanks, Byrd's system is designed to provide protection for the ground forces located in complexes such as convergence areas, battalions, bases and the like.The new system will provide a complete defense solution, identifying and verifying the threat, tracking its trajectory for the purpose of interceptor-targeting. The development is in advanced stages and Byrd is expected to present the prototype to the Ministry of Defense and perform a feasibility study later this year. Mapat will bear part of the project financing expenses. Byrd currently operates in the field of aircraft protection. The new project puts her in a whole new market for her.Bird "ground" the air systemThe system is based on Byrd Aerosystems' flagship product - the SPREOS active defense system - which protects brown-headed missile (DIRCM) aircraft. The system was first unveiled in February 2019 (see Techtime report) and is characterized by a very low rate of false alarms. It includes a Doppler radar and a laser device that the company was able to incorporate in a unified package with an extremely low weight. The radar operates simultaneously on two frequencies: L-band (1–2 GHz) and Ka-band (26–40 GHz).The radar follows the target, and through the Doppler phenomenon, it detects with certainty that it is a missile, its direction and the speed of its progress. This information makes it possible to plan the system's response strategy and activate a laser backbone built with QCL technology, which launches the laser beam from a hole located in the center of the radar antenna - which is already aimed at the target. The beam produces focused radiation at Band I and Band IV frequencies, which disrupts the missile's domestication sensor and causes it to deviate from its trajectory.SPREOS system in aerial configuration: Doppler radar and laser-laser in one unit SPREOS system in aerial configuration: Doppler radar and laser-laser in one unitThe ground system will be based on the aerial SPREOS system, but will use a different interception device that is currently being kept secret, by another company, instead of Byrd's laser shutter. Byrd will be responsible for the integration of all parts of the system. The company's VP of marketing, Shaul Mazor, told Techtime that this is an innovative concept in the worlds of active defense.Mazur: “Our system provides a response to a threat that currently has no adequate response. It is very lightweight and differs in operational perception from existing active defense systems that weigh hundreds of kilograms and protect vehicles. The new system will provide a ground defense dome for maneuvering forces. We sell in the aerial worlds, and in this project we prove our abilities in the terrestrial worlds. "Listen to a conversation with Byrd's VP of Marketing and Business Development, Shaul Mazor, from Program No. 4 on our podcast, which aired in October 2019:Byrd's two lines of activityBIRD Aerosystems from Herzliya is a private security company that specializes in two main product lines. The first product line focuses on the development of air missile defense systems (AMPS), which are mainly installed in small aircraft such as private executive jets, aircraft and military helicopters. In addition, the company develops systemic solutions for task forces consisting of air vessels, ships, land vessels and ground control stations. These solutions are intended for law enforcement agencies such as police, border protection, coast guard and the like. The company's activities in this business line focus on African, Asian and South American countries.