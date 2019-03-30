What's new

Map shows some of the areas India lost - Territorial maps thread

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
6,011
8
10,471
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
So from finger 4 to finger 8 is all China now....

India got the middle finger...now happily retreating.

Was reading even the buffer zone area is now all in Indian territory.
 
G

Ghost Hobbit

FULL MEMBER
Aug 27, 2020
736
-28
445
Country
India
Location
India
N.Siddiqui said:
So from finger 4 to finger 8 is all China now....

India got the middle finger...now happily retreating.

Was reading even the buffer zone area is now all in Indian territory.
Click to expand...
You said this about Galwan too....so sad your happiness is always fleeting.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
1,519
-5
1,484
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Maps from other areas annexed. It shows you the original line and how it changed.

Depsang


Galwan heights




Ladakh


------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

_______________________________________________________________________________________



Journalist Rajeev Bhattacharya, writing for The Quint reports – China has intruded into Indian territory in Arunachal as well. Bhattacharya lists three substantial intrusions, about which successive Indian governments have done almost nothing.



China’s fourth land-grab is at Arunachal’s Anjaw district. Apart from many new roads and increased troop deployment on the Chinese side, the PLA has also occupied Indian territory at Chaglagam, constructing a bridge over a stream. Also, since 2009, the Chinese have occupied a feature known as Hundred Hill at Kaho, which locals re-confirmed to Bhattacharya in 2019 as well.



Just west of Anjaw is the Dibang Valley district, which is China’s fifth land-grab. Here, too, right along the border, an area called Andrella Valley has been occupied by China.



China’s sixth land-grab has happened in the Upper Subansiri district at Asaphila, Longju, Disa, and Maja. Local officials say the PLA has advanced across the border bit by bit since 1980 and is now 50 to 60 km inside the Indian territory.
 
Last edited:
G

Gangetic

FULL MEMBER
Oct 25, 2018
377
0
641
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Titanium100 said:
Maps from other areas annexed. It shows you the original line and how it changed.

Depsang


Galwan heights




Ladakh

Journalist Rajeev Bhattacharya, writing for The Quint reports – China has intruded into Indian territory in Arunachal as well. Bhattacharya lists three substantial intrusions, about which successive Indian governments have done almost nothing.



China’s fourth land-grab is at Arunachal’s Anjaw district. Apart from many new roads and increased troop deployment on the Chinese side, the PLA has also occupied Indian territory at Chaglagam, constructing a bridge over a stream. Also, since 2009, the Chinese have occupied a feature known as Hundred Hill at Kaho, which locals re-confirmed to Bhattacharya in 2019 as well.



Just west of Anjaw is the Dibang Valley district, which is China’s fifth land-grab. Here, too, right along the border, an area called Andrella Valley has been occupied by China.



China’s sixth land-grab has happened in the Upper Subansiri district at Asaphila, Longju, Disa, and Maja. Local officials say the PLA has advanced across the border bit by bit since 1980 and is now 50 to 60 km inside the Indian territory.
Click to expand...
What are the strategic implications of all this?
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
6,011
8
10,471
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ghost Hobbit said:
You said this about Galwan too....so sad your happiness is always fleeting.
Click to expand...
You got your answer in the new post from @Titanium100

BTW China won't make it look like an all out onslaught and a full war as this is detrimental to China plans...

She will always do a 'Salami Slicing' strategy....come slowly, discretely and without much eyebrows raised, kind of India saying...Oh!!! This is not a big deal, a small piece of land, un-inhabitated and useless.
 
Tejas Spokesman

Tejas Spokesman

FULL MEMBER
Aug 29, 2018
1,296
-3
468
Country
India
Location
India
Titanium100 said:
There are more territories then this map shows and some parts also on the eastern borders which are not included here.





From finger 8 to 4 annexed and finger 3 is a buffer zone
Click to expand...
Wrong. Entire Finger 3 to Finger 8 is a buffer zone now. China nor India can send even patrols there.
Since China always claimed Finger 4 to 8 to be an integral part of China just like India claimed too. So Both sides will lose the territory.

Infact loss is bigger for China as China has road till Finger 4 from 1999, which means their claim over area was stronger.
But now despite that they too cannot patrol or keep camps there
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
1,519
-5
1,484
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
N.Siddiqui said:
You got your answer in the new post from @Titanium100

BTW China won't make it look like an all out onslaught and a full war as this is detrimental to China plans...

She will always do a 'Salami Slicing' strategy....come slowly, discretely and without much eyebrows raised, kind of India saying...Oh!!! This is not a big deal, a small piece of land, un-inhabitated and useless.
Click to expand...
That video clash is from Galwan and It lead to them losing a junk of land. They were pushed back after the PLA counter offensive
 
Tejas Spokesman

Tejas Spokesman

FULL MEMBER
Aug 29, 2018
1,296
-3
468
Country
India
Location
India
Titanium100 said:
Maps from other areas annexed. It shows you the original line and how it changed.

Depsang


Galwan heights




Ladakh


------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

_______________________________________________________________________________________



Journalist Rajeev Bhattacharya, writing for The Quint reports – China has intruded into Indian territory in Arunachal as well. Bhattacharya lists three substantial intrusions, about which successive Indian governments have done almost nothing.



China’s fourth land-grab is at Arunachal’s Anjaw district. Apart from many new roads and increased troop deployment on the Chinese side, the PLA has also occupied Indian territory at Chaglagam, constructing a bridge over a stream. Also, since 2009, the Chinese have occupied a feature known as Hundred Hill at Kaho, which locals re-confirmed to Bhattacharya in 2019 as well.



Just west of Anjaw is the Dibang Valley district, which is China’s fifth land-grab. Here, too, right along the border, an area called Andrella Valley has been occupied by China.



China’s sixth land-grab has happened in the Upper Subansiri district at Asaphila, Longju, Disa, and Maja. Local officials say the PLA has advanced across the border bit by bit since 1980 and is now 50 to 60 km inside the Indian territory.
Click to expand...
Depsang plain is under Chinese control for more than 15 years.
indianexpress.com

No ground lost in Depsang but India hasn’t accessed large parts for 15 years

Top officer says Indian patrolling points in area blocked since April; Army steps up presence, on alert to foil any ingress attempt elsewhere along LAC.
indianexpress.com

So absolutely nothing to do with current standoff which started in March 2020 and absolutely nothing to do with Modi's rule too, which started in 2014

As for Aspahila, Maja and Longju they are under Chinese comtrol since 1959:

theprint.in

China builds village on 'Arunachal Pradesh territory' it occupied in 1959

The area was overrun by China in 1959, in what's known as Longju incident. In 2018, ThePrint reported that PLA had set up a military base in Tsari Chu valley, where village now stands.
theprint.in theprint.in


Part of Andrella and Chaglam are under Chinese control since early 1990s.


So none of them have anything to do with present standoff as all were under Chinese control even before Modi came to power.
Tejas Spokesman said:
Depsang plain is under Chinese control for more than 15 years.
indianexpress.com

No ground lost in Depsang but India hasn’t accessed large parts for 15 years

Top officer says Indian patrolling points in area blocked since April; Army steps up presence, on alert to foil any ingress attempt elsewhere along LAC.
indianexpress.com

So absolutely nothing to do with current standoff which started in March 2020 and absolutely nothing to do with Modi's rule too, which started in 2014

As for Aspahila, Maja and Longju they are under Chinese comtrol since 1959:

theprint.in

China builds village on 'Arunachal Pradesh territory' it occupied in 1959

The area was overrun by China in 1959, in what's known as Longju incident. In 2018, ThePrint reported that PLA had set up a military base in Tsari Chu valley, where village now stands.
theprint.in theprint.in


Part of Andrella and Chaglam are under Chinese control since early 1990s.


So none of them have anything to do with present standoff as all were under Chinese control even before Modi came to power.
Click to expand...
Thus fact of the matter is NONE of them were lost after Modi came to power.
So it has nothing to do with Modi and his rule.

Modi cannot be held responsible for areas lost before he became PM.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
1,519
-5
1,484
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Tejas Spokesman said:
Depsang plain is under Chinese control for more than 15 years.
indianexpress.com

No ground lost in Depsang but India hasn’t accessed large parts for 15 years

Top officer says Indian patrolling points in area blocked since April; Army steps up presence, on alert to foil any ingress attempt elsewhere along LAC.
indianexpress.com

So absolutely nothing to do with current standoff which started in March 2020 and absolutely nothing to do with Modi's rule too, which started in 2014

As for Aspahila, Maja and Longju they are under Chinese comtrol since 1959:

theprint.in

China builds village on 'Arunachal Pradesh territory' it occupied in 1959

The area was overrun by China in 1959, in what's known as Longju incident. In 2018, ThePrint reported that PLA had set up a military base in Tsari Chu valley, where village now stands.
theprint.in theprint.in


Part of Andrella and Chaglam are under Chinese control since early 1990s.


So none of them have anything to do with present standoff as all were under Chinese control even before Modi came to power.
Click to expand...
These are territorial take over. It also highlights in the article saying since the 1980s China's been advancing. So it doesn't matter whether it happened pre-modi or not.

It seems like you don't care about India only Modi?
 
Tejas Spokesman

Tejas Spokesman

FULL MEMBER
Aug 29, 2018
1,296
-3
468
Country
India
Location
India
Titanium100 said:
These are territorial take over. It also highlights in the article saying since the 1980s China's been advancing. So it doesn't matter whether it happened pre-modi or not.

It seems like you don't care about India only Modi?
Click to expand...
We are only concerned with what happened in past 4-5 years.
What was lost before is understandable as we know unlike present Modi previous PMs except Indira Gandhi were weak and helpless in front of China.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
THE SAKAS (SCYTHIANS) / KUSHANS/ HEPHTHALITES (WHITE HUNS)
Replies
11
Views
2K
Cobra Arbok
Cobra Arbok
ArsalanKhan21
Russia's Caucasian Knot
Replies
0
Views
743
ArsalanKhan21
ArsalanKhan21
xesy
What does China want?
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
161
Views
8K
cnleio
cnleio
Hermione
List of Indian Inventions
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
110
Views
10K
RisingShiningSuperpower
R
L
Shifting Ground for Vital Resources
Replies
4
Views
727
T90TankGuy
T90TankGuy

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom