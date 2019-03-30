Map shows some of the areas India lost - Territorial maps thread

Maps from other areas annexed. It shows you the original line and how it changed.
Depsang
Galwan heights
Ladakh
Journalist Rajeev Bhattacharya, writing for The Quint
reports – China has intruded into Indian territory in Arunachal as well
. Bhattacharya lists three substantial intrusions, about which successive Indian governments have done almost nothing.
China’s fourth land-grab is at Arunachal’s Anjaw district. Apart from many new roads and increased troop deployment on the Chinese side, the PLA has also occupied Indian territory at Chaglagam, constructing a bridge over a stream. Also, since 2009, the Chinese have occupied a feature known as Hundred Hill at Kaho, which locals re-confirmed to Bhattacharya in 2019 as well.
Just west of Anjaw is the Dibang Valley district, which is China’s fifth land-grab. Here, too, right along the border, an area called Andrella Valley has been occupied by China.
China’s sixth land-grab has happened in the Upper Subansiri district at Asaphila, Longju, Disa, and Maja. Local officials say the PLA has advanced across the border bit by bit since 1980 and is now 50 to 60 km inside the Indian territory.