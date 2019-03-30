Map shows some of the areas India lost - Territorial maps thread

Titanium100 said:



Depsang





Galwan heights









Ladakh





Journalist Rajeev Bhattacharya, writing for The Quint reports –







China’s fourth land-grab is at Arunachal’s Anjaw district. Apart from many new roads and increased troop deployment on the Chinese side, the PLA has also occupied Indian territory at Chaglagam, constructing a bridge over a stream. Also, since 2009, the Chinese have occupied a feature known as Hundred Hill at Kaho, which locals re-confirmed to Bhattacharya in 2019 as well.







Just west of Anjaw is the Dibang Valley district, which is China’s fifth land-grab. Here, too, right along the border, an area called Andrella Valley has been occupied by China.







No ground lost in Depsang but India hasn’t accessed large parts for 15 years Top officer says Indian patrolling points in area blocked since April; Army steps up presence, on alert to foil any ingress attempt elsewhere along LAC.

China builds village on 'Arunachal Pradesh territory' it occupied in 1959 The area was overrun by China in 1959, in what's known as Longju incident. In 2018, ThePrint reported that PLA had set up a military base in Tsari Chu valley, where village now stands.

Tejas Spokesman said:

So absolutely nothing to do with current standoff which started in March 2020 and absolutely nothing to do with Modi's rule too, which started in 2014



As for Aspahila, Maja and Longju they are under Chinese comtrol since 1959:



Part of Andrella and Chaglam are under Chinese control since early 1990s.





