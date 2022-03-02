What's new

Map shows countries that have closed their airspace to Russia over Ukraine invasion

www.businessinsider.com

Map shows countries that have closed their airspace to Russia over Ukraine invasion

A sizeable chunk of the world, including most of NATO, has closed its airspace to Russian airlines. The US was the latest to block Russian flights.
  • 33 countries have blocked Russian planes from their airspace, including US, Canada, and the EU.
  • Biden announced the US would join the ban on Tuesday during his State of the Union address.
  • Putin retaliated on Monday by closing Russian airspace to 36 countries.
 
Pakistan Space Agency said:
Not a single Asian, African or a Latin nation has followed the West in this war.
Click to expand...
Air traffic = money. We are not talking just landing fees or other airport related fees. Those are counted less as profits but more to contribute to maintenance. It is the indirect income that matter. Business and tourism are the bulk of air traffic. So if no Asian, African, or Latin countries followed maybe because Russian air traffic thru their countries are not that profitable?
 

