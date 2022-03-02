Hamartia Antidote
- Nov 17, 2013
Map shows countries that have closed their airspace to Russia over Ukraine invasion
A sizeable chunk of the world, including most of NATO, has closed its airspace to Russian airlines. The US was the latest to block Russian flights.
www.businessinsider.com
- 33 countries have blocked Russian planes from their airspace, including US, Canada, and the EU.
- Biden announced the US would join the ban on Tuesday during his State of the Union address.
- Putin retaliated on Monday by closing Russian airspace to 36 countries.