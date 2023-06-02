What's new

[Map] Should Pakistan establish overseas military bases and expand the scope of its ballistic missile program in response to India?

India has established many foreign naval and air bases. Some of them are right at Pakistan's doorstep, while others are beyond even Shaheen-III's reach:
1685702486400.png


Indian bases in Oman are especially concerning. India has deployed attack submarines and P8 anti submarine aircraft to Duqm in the past, and is thought to be monitoring Pakistani communications at Gwadar with its facility at RAH.

The fact that India is able to deploy nuclear missiles which can strike Pakistan but are out of Pakistan's reach in the Indian Ocean is especially concerning. The balance of power must be restored to maintain peace and stability.

In response, Pakistan could -
  • Increase the range of Shaheen
  • Build a new purely conventional IRBM, similar to India's anti ship Agni-P or China's carrier killers. This would avoid spreading nuclear fear among Europe and Israel.
  • Establish its own overseas military bases/surveillance facilities - possibly near the Malacca strait, Socotra, Burma, Oman, etc. Perhaps a surveillance station in Bangladesh may even be a possibility if a friendly government comes to power.
  • Establish a joint base with China at Gwadar
 

