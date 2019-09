A Snapshot of the Tourist Spending Around the Globe

In 2018, the global tourism industry was worth $1.7 trillion.

Revenues generated from tourists have grown faster than the world economy.

The Asia-Pacific region saw the greatest growth in tourist spending, with a 7% increase year-over-year.

At $570 billion, Europe is the region with the most tourist spending in 2018.

The visualization and trends are based on a report released by the UN World Tourism Organization.

Top 10 tourist destinations by money spent