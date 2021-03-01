Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
map is drawn wrong relative to it's size
Thread starter
Azadkashmir
Start date
Today at 10:06 PM
Azadkashmir
SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,219
0
8,706
Country
Location
Today at 10:06 PM
#1
Enigma SIG
SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
4,085
0
5,165
Country
Location
Today at 10:11 PM
#2
Mercator projection? Yeah it doesn't really tell you the real size of Africa.
Red is the real size vs Mercator in Blue
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)
WinterFangs
Similar threads
How a tiny line on a map led to conflict in the Himalaya
Areesh
Mar 1, 2021
2
Replies
17
Views
2K
Mar 3, 2021
Goritoes
Gurkha From Kargil
Pakistan Space Agency
Dec 7, 2019
Replies
4
Views
2K
Dec 9, 2019
khail007
K
Was Coronavirus an Engineered Biological Attack on China by America
scope
Feb 18, 2020
4
5
6
7
8
9
Replies
121
Views
18K
Mar 24, 2020
Oldman1
O
Not just Trump: India has separated Bangladeshi children from their parents for years
INDIAPOSITIVE
Jul 4, 2018
Replies
0
Views
464
Jul 4, 2018
INDIAPOSITIVE
Hafiz Saeed: Albatross around #Pakistan’s Neck?
Horus
Apr 18, 2018
5
6
7
8
9
10
Replies
140
Views
11K
May 14, 2018
illusion8
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
TLP 'Long March' to Islamabad - October 22, 2021
Latest: hussain0216
1 minute ago
Pakistani Siasat
Official: Iran wants to buy helicopters and fighters from Russia
Latest: ashool
1 minute ago
Iranian Defence Forum
TLP now to be treated as a militant organization
Latest: Mentee
1 minute ago
Pakistani Siasat
M
U.S. Issues First Passport with 'X' Gender Marker for Those Who Identify as Neither Male or Female
Latest: mmr
2 minutes ago
Americas
Moscow partially shuts down as Russia sees record COVID cases
Latest: FuturePAF
5 minutes ago
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: araz
13 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistani-American Convicted For Exporting Computer Hardware to Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission
Latest: Sage
25 minutes ago
Pakistan Strategic Forces
Propaganda video: Leadership of TTP is roaming freely under open skies
Latest: FCPX
Today at 9:36 PM
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan Army | News and Discussions
Latest: TsAr
Today at 8:58 PM
Pakistan Army
Gen Tahir Masood (R) (Air Defense) on HQ 9- P Air Defense System
Latest: SQ8
Today at 8:55 PM
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
TLP 'Long March' to Islamabad - October 22, 2021
Latest: hussain0216
1 minute ago
Pakistani Siasat
TLP now to be treated as a militant organization
Latest: Mentee
1 minute ago
Pakistani Siasat
Shoaib Akhtar strikes again
Latest: Sage
8 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
130 countries and jurisdictions join bold new framework for international tax reform
Latest: Pakistan Space Agency
9 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
K
Chinese in Automobile sector of Pakistan
Latest: khail007
17 minutes ago
CPEC
Military Forum Latest Posts
N
China vs the world: Here's a look at Naval power in the Pacific in numbers
Latest: nahtanbob
53 minutes ago
Naval Warfare
Military Dignitaries Witness ACES MEET -2021-2 Exercise
Latest: Side-Winder
Today at 8:30 PM
Air Warfare
F-15EX Eagle II • Integrate-Test-Evaluation
Latest: Myth_buster_1
Today at 6:24 PM
Air Warfare
B
China’s Massive New Aircraft Carrier Is As Big As It Can Be
Latest: Beast
Today at 3:35 PM
Naval Warfare
D
Walk Around K2 Black Panther MBT With RAFAEL TROPHY™ APS
Latest: dani191
Today at 3:10 PM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
Official: Iran wants to buy helicopters and fighters from Russia
Latest: ashool
1 minute ago
Iranian Defence Forum
MADE IN UAE
Latest: Gomig-21
18 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Now Indian Female Lt. Colonel Commits Suicide !
Latest: swnjo
24 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
I
Bangladesh Roadmap to $5 billion IT exports by 2025
Latest: Indian Gurkha
32 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Iranian Missiles | News and Discussions
Latest: skyshadow
52 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom