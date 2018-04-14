What's new

Map for Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway project signed

S

Shahzaz ud din

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 12, 2017
7,460
14
12,228
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Map for Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway project signed
08:07 PM | 3 Feb, 2021

Map for Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway project signed


Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan have signed a roadmap for the landmark Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway track project.
The signing ceremony for the multi-billion-dollar railway project was held in the Uzbek capital Tashkent on Tuesday.
The project terms as a key step forward as it will improve regional corporation, besides connecting the Central Asia and South Asia through Afghanistan.
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s senior advisor, Abdul RazaK Dawood, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar and Deputy Prime-Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov signed the road map.
Dawood said that the roadmap for the trilateral project would connect the three countries and would open a new chapter in regional commerce.
Representatives of some international financial organizations including Islamic Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Asian Development Bank and some others were also present on the occasion.
Pakistan Railways plans to convert all level ...07:00 PM | 31 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan Railways is planning to convert all the 510 maned and unmanned level crossings from Karachi to ...
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

S
HOME TRUTHS
Replies
0
Views
712
Shahzaz ud din
S
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
13K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom