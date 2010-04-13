What's new

Maoists on the rampage, kill 2 off-duty cops and 3 villagers

Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
12,263
-17
21,823
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
After corona tsunami now this. Modi's beard isn't going to get smaller anytime soon.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Tiger Awan
An eye on Indias outrageous nuclear infrastructure
2 3 4 5
Replies
74
Views
8K
thestringshredder
thestringshredder
Pak123
An eye on Indias outrageous nuclear infrastructure
2
Replies
21
Views
5K
desiman
desiman
nawazshahzad
Safety of inidan Nukes
Replies
1
Views
1K
Prayag
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom