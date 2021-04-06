What's new

Maoists hold Indian CRPF elite cobra commando hostage, after ambush that killed 22 Indian troops

hussain0216

hussain0216

Chhattisgarh ambush: Maoists want names of mediators for release of CRPF man | India News - Times of India

India News: RAIPUR: Four days after the deadly Maoist ambush which led to the death of 22 security personnel in Bastar, the outlawed Communist Party of India (Mao.
Indian government sending negotiators to discuss release
2019 India negotiates release of Pilot shot down by Pakistan

2020 India negotiates release of multiple Indian POWs captured by China after intrusion

2021 India negotiates release of captured commando with naxals


Indians becoming experts
K

kingQamaR

Chinese really did help to hide Indian blushes when they caught Indian pows in Ladakh recent

Nothing was leaked out by China photos or videos of there capture

what a shame, China quietly sent Indian POWs home
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Chinese really did help to hide Indian blushes when they caught Indian pows in Ladakh recent

Nothing was leaked out by China photos or videos of there capture

what a shame, China quietly sent Indian POWs home
Looks like not that quiet!!! Everyone in the PDF knows it...
 
