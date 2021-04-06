Maoists hold Indian CRPF elite cobra commando hostage, after ambush that killed 22 Indian troops

hussain0216
ELITE MEMBER
- May 29, 2012
- 16,355
- -21
- Country
-
- Location
-
Chhattisgarh ambush: Maoists want names of mediators for release of CRPF man | India News - Times of India
India News: RAIPUR: Four days after the deadly Maoist ambush which led to the death of 22 security personnel in Bastar, the outlawed Communist Party of India (Mao.
m.timesofindia.com
Indian government sending negotiators to discuss release
2019 India negotiates release of Pilot shot down by Pakistan
2020 India negotiates release of multiple Indian POWs captured by China after intrusion
2021 India negotiates release of captured commando with naxals
Indians becoming experts