Mao Reconsidered

and, in 1950, his first official act as head of State was to sign the Marriage Law of the People’s Republic of China, which promised to protect women and children, guarantee gender equality in monogamous marriages, women’s choice of marriage partners, equal pay for equal work, maternity leave and free childcare.

Despite a brutal U.S. blockade on food, finance and technology, and without incurring debt,Mao grew China’s economy by an average of 7.3 percent annually, compared to America’s postwar boom years’ 3.7 percent.

doubled China’s population from 542 million to 956 million

doubled life expectancy

doubled caloric intake

quintupled GDP

quadrupled literacy

increased grain production three hundred percent

increased gross industrial output forty-fold

increased heavy industry ninety-fold.

increased rail lineage 266 percent

increased passenger train traffic from 102,970,000 passengers to 814,910,000.

increased rail freight tonnage two thousand percent

increased the road network one thousand percent.

increased steel production from zero to thirty-five MMT/year

Increased industry’s contribution to China’s net material product from twenty-three percent to fifty-four percent.

By the time he retired, he had reunited, reimagined, reformed and revitalized the largest, oldest civilization on earth, modernized it after a century of failed modernizations and ended thousands of years of famines.