I made this article stating my thoughts. You will agree/disagree on my points , somewhere i will sound immature , you can correct me there , but please no offensive posts on me.



Due to recent and on going events, Gen Qamar Bajwa has been going through many pressures most probably as what i do believe. They are related to current political events related to Yadav , dawnleaks and also border tensions all around . Here is a detailed information of what they are.



1. ◇"Recent Dawnleaks decision" ◇

Pakistani government has seen their worst , pressurised times during the Golden tenure of our beloved Gen Raheel Sharif . Every decision he took brought army closer to the hearts of public and pissed of the government very much and as a result their urge of taking revenge grew more and more. After the depart of Gen Raheel Sharif , Entered Gen Bajwa who from the first day have been targeted by Government Propagandist groups. Most popular of them was the false accusations of Gen Saheb being An Ahmadi which later proved completely false. Enters Dawn leak decision , a very clever move played by PMLN government to trap the General in taking a forceful decision based on his mindset and future plans which eventually was spread in wrong manner by Our Yellow journalist media . As a result , army's image in front of the public was destroyed very much as public keeps their hopes high only from Army.



2. ◇"Kulbushan case travels to ICJ courts"◇



Kulbushan arrest was Very huge achievement of Pakistan Army and Intelligence (ISI / MI) . Kulbushan's confession video being released publically by ISPR won the heart of nation once again and destroyed India's image globally as an exporter of terrorists. Kulbushan was involved in plotting terrorist activities in Balochistan , an already destabilised region funded by Indian Agency RAW to fuel false separatists movements. Since the initiation of CPEC , Jealousy across the border has been on peak with some Anti-CPEC plots already executed in the state. Coming back to ICJ , there is no telling who will advent as the winner . As of today , ICJ ruled out Yadav's execution until final decision. Given ICJs previous doings , they have been biased towards Pakistan. If ICJ gives a decision against Pakistani Jurisdiction , then this will have many serious consequences. First of all , It will further distant the nation from army . The reason why i am meantioming army here is that our nation as usual will be injected with propagandas against army. Secondly , it may even demoralise the Current serving intelligence officers who spend day night serving the nation and spending their lives for security's cause. A decision in favor of Yadav (Allah forbid) will alse be a big breach in National Security and also Soverignity. However , according to the Vienna convention and also TCs agreed on 29 March 2017 by the President of Pakistan and ICJ , Any decision which is against the Nation security of Pakistan will be exempted from being applied (Correct me here if i am wrong , The TCs list will be attached below) . So coming back to the topic , this is once again another big pressure on COAS.



3. ◇"Immoral Kidnapping of Col.Habib as means of Negotiation"◇



We all know very well that the trapping and kidnapping of Ex Army officer Col.Habib (Rtd) was a direct result of taking Yadav into Military courts. India means to use Col.Habib most probably as a means of negotiating release of Yadav in exchange for returning the innocent officer. Now at this point , Army leadership will have to act wisely taking into account many possible consequences of their decisions. Army's pride and honour comes before any thing. If India will ask for Yadav in exchange for Col.Habib , then here what decision is taken matters most keeping in mind that any decision taken , ● to release Yadav Will definitely demoralise the nation , further distancing it from army after the horrible Dawnleak Saga . Also if Yadav would be released , then Intelligence will be demoralised due to the lack of poor diplomacy by corrupt politicians. Worst of all , it will destroy image and honour of Pakistan army. ● If decision is taken , not to release Yadav , and we fail to get back Col.Habib then this will have psychological consequences on our troops as well as Active/Rtd Officers because they may start believeing that army is incapable of negotiating for POWs or kidnapped officers. Now keeping all this in mind , Again this is a big challenge for COAS.



4. ◇ " Pressure of Internal security" ◇



As Op Raad-Ul-Fasaad is progressing rapidly from this month onwards , we often get to see tweets from DG-ISPR claiming that death penalty has been executed on certain terrorists caught in Op.Zarb-ul-Azb or Raad-ul-Fasaad and also we get to hear that terrorists from certain parts of Pakistan have been caught with high amounts of Arms and Cache. But this doesnt stop our ruthless enemies from plotting cold blooded offences in the form of proxies. History says that whenever Pakistan is travelling on a good part , India always messes up in the form of Attacks . Be it LOC or internal plots , India could possibly try again (God Forbid) when we hang Yadav. So keeping this in mind , COAS have to also have to keep involved in internal security matters.



5. ◇"Aggresion on LOC , western and south-western frontiers"◇



Lately , we have seen an increase in exchange of firing along all of our borders except for China . Last major one was with Afghanistan at Chaman border and the matter is not over yet. LOC has been historically a danger zone , Civilians across the LOC as well as our soldiers have been targeted many times. The aggression is increasing day by day . Iran on the other hand (Not big of an issue) also showed it's true colours by making harsh statements on a so Called "Ally / Brotherly" Country . While we have been managing immigration pretty well , the same cannot be said about Iran through where these RAW officers enter Pakistan . And surprisingly , Iran being the culprit itself has been accusing Pakistan of not managing the borders properly . Currently , Afghan border is sealed by Army as a direct consequence of Afghani barbarism. Army playing amazingly here is also busy building borders which is not an easy game. Leadership is supposed to play important games here too and adding to the list , this is yet one more pressure on COAS.



There is quite a rift going on between PM and COAS at the moment . Agreement on ruling ICJ's decision as compulsory for Pakistan was signed on 29 march 2017 without many being informed. The recent meeting of Jindal in Muree and the ICJ saga , isnt that all a coincidence? Nope , it isnt because this all is a plot to defame army and fail our military courts. This explains , how much of enemity lies in the heart of PM against Army and COAS image.



Summarising the whole thing up , I would like to state that Gen.Qamar Javed has spent some very tough 5 months marking his beginning of the 3 year tenure. He has to keep many many things in mind before taking even a tiny decision. He is known as a Truth supporting man as proved by his recent statements of "Military is not supposed to interfere in political issues" and as we all know "Truthfull person spends hard times" , This is the case going on with Our COAS . At these times , Nation is supposed to stand united with army , provide assistance wherever possible rather than being a keyboard Jihadi and expressing individual views which have no value officially . We must forget which political party we support or which sect of religion we belong to ( a very big issue unfortunately in our country) and stand together against corruption on roads as Father of Nation , Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah advised " Elect leaders wisely , And if they dont come up to your expectations , KICK them out"

