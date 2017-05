This principle is excellent, but in the case of Pakistan, it will remain just a principle in books right now. Nawaz after the supreme court hearing has lost his marbles. He is willing to sell this country to our enemy, as long as he remains in power and continues to loot the country. Unfortunately no one can remove him from power, and the only power right now would be the Army. The army doesn't want to step out of lines, because its already stretched thin with deal so many issues, and a martial law/coup would currently damage the excellent progress being made with CPEC, and overall economy. Nawaz knows this, and he will continue to use full force in exploiting this.

