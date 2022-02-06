What's new

Many people listed by UN as 'disappeared' have actually drowned in the Mediterranean: FM Momen

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,677
-5
11,622

Many people listed by UN as 'disappeared' have actually drowned in the Mediterranean: FM Momen​

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
Updated: 05 Feb 2022, 09:04
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul MomenFile photo
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday claimed many of the people listed by some organisations of the United Nations (UN) as missing have actually drowned in the Mediterranean.

The issue of violating human rights is not the real issue. As Bangladesh has an important geographical location, many countries are highlighting the enforced disappearance issue in their own interests, the minister added.

Momen came up with these claims on Saturday while briefing newsmen following a conference on 'Branding Bangladesh' arranged by the Centre of Non-Resident Bangladeshis at a hotel in the capital.

When asked, the foreign minister said "Some bodies of the UN gave us a list of disappeared people. Later it was found that many of them actually drowned in the Mediterranean. They (UN committee) have prepared the list with the help of a Bangladeshi organisation. They don't have any research on the matter."

The minister said "We talked with the police and asked them to hold a discussion with the families of disappeared people in the presence of journalists. In that discussion, the families of disappeared people will say when, how and where their family members were taken to and whether they returned."

Claiming the government doesn’t want a person to be killed or to disappear in the country, he said "There is no such thing as enforced disappearance in our country. We don’t want a person to be picked up forcefully. People must be tried under the law."

en.prothomalo.com

Many people listed by UN as 'disappeared' have actually drowned in the Mediterranean: FM

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday claimed many of the people listed by some organisations of the United Nations (UN) as missing have drowned in the Mediterranean.
en.prothomalo.com en.prothomalo.com
 
B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
12,581
0
14,244
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
Black_cats said:
Many people listed by UN as 'disappeared' have actually drowned in the Mediterranean: FM Momen
Click to expand...
Alga Momen has a great imagination and is a great talker. He should become a fiction writer like Sharatchandra Chatterji. BD lacks many good writers because many cannot imagine things. But Alga Momen can.
 
B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,677
-5
11,622

Enforced disappearances: Govt doubling down on stance​


Staff Correspondent
Sun Feb 6, 2022 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Feb 6, 2022 02:57 AM

1644126449202.jpeg

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. File photo

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan yesterday said the country's law enforcement agencies are not involved in enforced disappearances.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said many people listed by UN organisations as 'missing' have actually drowned in the Mediterranean.

None of the ministers, however, elaborated on these remarks.

"Whenever anyone goes missing, they return after a few days. The person may go into hiding for different reasons," Asaduzzaman said after visiting a Saraswati Puja mandap at Rajdhani High School in the capital.

"These incidents are branded as 'enforced disappearances'. We have not yet received information about a couple of 'self-hiding' incidents. We think we can bring them to the fore soon."

The top ministers made these statements at a time when the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances will hold in hybrid format its 126th session from February 7-11 to examine more than 300 cases of disappearances in 24 countries.

Five independent experts will hold meetings with victims' relatives, state representatives, civil society groups and other stakeholders to exchange information on individual cases, structural issues and challenges related to enforced disappearances, according to a UN Human Rights Council statement.

A Bangladesh diplomat from Geneva told this correspondent yesterday that the Bangladesh embassy has not yet received any invitation for the meetings, adding that which countries will be discussed in the meeting has not been known yet.

In a statement on December 6, the UN Working Group said 76 cases of enforced disappearances were pending in Bangladesh.

The group reiterated its concerns regarding the situation, which it has been raising in similar reports for several years, with little engagement by the Bangladesh government.

It said it has not received replies to any outstanding cases during the reporting period and that only one case has been clarified by the government since the working group transmitted the first case to it in 1996.

The Working Group noted with concern that it has been raising similar reports regarding enforced disappearances in Bangladesh for several years, but was alarmed that it continues to receive cases, many of which relate to individuals linked to opposition political parties, and by the apparent impunity for the practice in the country.

Foreign Minister Momen said the objective of the ongoing propaganda against Bangladesh is not about human rights for its geopolitical and strategic position.

After attending an event titled "Branding Bangladesh", organised by the Centre for Non-resident Bangladeshis, he said some UN organisations were provided with the report on enforced disappearances by a "very biased" Bangladeshi organisation.

On the recent allegations by victim family, Momen said some people alleged being harassed after police went to talk to them about their missing family members. However, police have now stopped enquiring about them.

The minister added they have asked police to hold meetings with those families in the presence of media.

"The government does not want a single person to be a victim of extra-judicial killings or enforced disappearances. It wants to establish rule of law.

"However, sometimes various criminal groups commit such crimes, which is not unique in Bangladesh," he said.

www.thedailystar.net

Enforced disappearances: Govt doubling down on stance

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan yesterday said the country’s law enforcement agencies are not involved in enforced disappearances.
www.thedailystar.net www.thedailystar.net
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
FM Momen for increasing Indonesian imports from Bangladesh
Replies
1
Views
153
bluesky
B
B
It’s US that trained RAB, says FM Momen
Replies
10
Views
315
Atlas
Atlas
B
Enforced disappearance in Bangladesh to suppress opposition: UN working group
2
Replies
20
Views
883
bluesky
B
B
BNP-Jamaat hired lobbyists to stop US development assistance to Bangladesh: FM Momen
Replies
6
Views
282
bluesky
B
Bilal9
Bangladesh FM slams US for sheltering Bangabandhu’s killer
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
Al-zakir
Al-zakir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom