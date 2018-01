Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu have inaugurated the iCreate centre in Ahmedabad's Deo Dholera Village on Wednesday. Excerpts from Netanyahu's speech. "I am delighted to be here. The world knows about iPads and iPods, there is on more I that the world needs to know about, that is iCreate. PM Modi and I are both very young and both very optimistic, we are young in our thinking & optimistic about the future. Many Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the liberation of Haifa were Gujaratis. Thank you Gujarat. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Jai Israel! Thank you Prime Minister Modi, thank you all!"Read more at: http://www.sify.com/news/many-india...is-netanyahu-news-national-sbrpv4ihgiedd.html the truthThe division's third brigade was the 15th (Imperial Service) Cavalry Brigade , normally comprising three cavalry regiments from the Indian Princely States of Jodhpur Mysore and Hyderabad . However, the Hyderabad Lancers had been detached to escort prisoners and had been replaced by the Sherwood Rangers Yeomanry from the divisions 14th Cavalry Brigade