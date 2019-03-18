Many Indian Defence Analysts FEAR China May Attack India in the Next Few Days

Since the summer of 2020 the Indians have been on their toes. The humiliation of losing 1200 sqkm of land to the enemy without firing a bullet and the constant threat of Chinese invasion on other states along the LAC is taking a big toll on the Indian morale. If this was not enough the fear of dozens of secessionists movements aided by China and the mounting PLAN presence in the Indian Ocean Territory(IOR)has eroded the last remaining confidence in the Indian establishment.With Uncle Sam changing guard and the economy in doldrums, their can never be a best moment to seize the opportunity to shake the Indian boat.Below are a few tweets from worried Indian Defense intelligentsia.Meanwhile the Chinese have stopped all flights from India citing covid.