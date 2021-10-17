What's new

Many homes of Hindus burnt by Mob in Rangpur last night

Riyad

Riyad

FULL MEMBER
Jul 30, 2015
1,516
-5
1,868
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
This is very disturbing and shocking.


Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

CRIME
TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 01:45 am
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 01:56 am
AddThis Website Tools



More than 20 houses of Hindus were burned down by a mob in Rangpur following rumour that a youth from the community posted a Facebook status hurting religious sentiment of Muslims.

The incident took place in Pirganj upazila's Karimganj on Sunday night.

"Tension erupted there after a Hindu youth allegedly posted an offensive status on Facebook. Police secured his home after the post went viral. However, the attackers vented their anger on neighbours and burned down 20 houses," Additional Police Superintendent Kamruzzaman told media.

"No one was injured during the attack. The situation is under control now," Md Khazimuddin, sub-inspector and duty officer of Pirganj police station, told The Business Standard.

Deputy commissioner, police superintendent, police and RAB officials were on the spot while filing of this report at 1.30am.

www.google.com

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

More than 20 houses of Hindus were burned down by a mob in Rangpur following rumour that a youth from the community posted a Facebook status hurting religious sentiment of Muslims. The incident took place in Pirganj upazila's Karimganj on Sunday night. "Tension erupted there after a Hindu...
www.google.com www.google.com
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom