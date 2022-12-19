Many dangers of BNP

Where do I start!!!Here are the top three ways BNP will bugger up Bangladesh like they always do.1. Geopolitical balance - will they piss off India or China first? Thereby screwing up our cheap source of raw materials (India) and reliable infrastructure and defence build (China).2. Wahhabism - how will they unleash the Jamatis this time? As a Sylheti, we remember how they destroyed our tourist industry through bombings.3. Protectionism - without Saifur Rahman, BNP no longer has a leash to stop them from their self defeating nationalist clap trap.