Many dangers of BNP

BananaRepublicUK
May 13, 2022
Where do I start!!!
Here are the top three ways BNP will bugger up Bangladesh like they always do.
1. Geopolitical balance - will they piss off India or China first? Thereby screwing up our cheap source of raw materials (India) and reliable infrastructure and defence build (China).
2. Wahhabism - how will they unleash the Jamatis this time? As a Sylheti, we remember how they destroyed our tourist industry through bombings.
3. Protectionism - without Saifur Rahman, BNP no longer has a leash to stop them from their self defeating nationalist clap trap.
@EasyNow
@UKBengali
@PadmaBridge
