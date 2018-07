Thing is, there are probably more American would boycott Chinese product if and when there is a trade war, and with a Trade Surplus, American boycotting China would have more impact to China boycotting America.



On the other hand, if you ask the same people in this survey to identify American product, chances are they cannot pick out any company other than the really big name (like McDonald or KFC) even so, these company are operated locally with Chinese Owner, boycotting them would only hurt the Chinese, not the American.

