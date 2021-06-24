What's new

Manure hunt underway in India after thieves steal cow dung-DAWN

Manure hunt underway in India after thieves steal cow dung
AFPPublished June 23, 2021 - Updated about 22 hours ago
A woman makes cow dung cakes at Bahlolpur village in the northern Indian state of Punjab in this file photo. — Reuters

A massive manhunt is underway in central India after a gang of robbers stole nearly a tonne of cow dung from a village, police said.
Villagers in the central state of Chhattisgarh complained to police last week after more than 800 kilogrammes of poo disappeared from their storehouse.

Police said the gang struck at night, breaking into the depository in Korba district's Dhurena village and fleeing with their pungent plunder estimated to be worth some Rs1,600.
“We have questioned some suspects but no arrests have been made yet,” local police officer Harish Tandekar told AFP on Wednesday.

He added that it was not clear how the suspects had been able to transport such a large amount of faeces, or why they had stolen it.
“Investigations are continuing and every effort is being made to find the culprits,” Tandekar said.
Chhattisgarh buys bovine dung from dairy farmers at Rs200 per 100 kilogrammes under a state scheme to produce vermicompost.

In recent years, many Indian states have been encouraging farmers to sell cow poo for organic farming.
There has also been an increased demand for cattle waste for eco-friendly products such as earthen lamps and for religious purposes.

Some Hindus consider cows sacred and use the animals' dung and urine for medicines and other holy practices.
In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist government invested five billion rupees into research into developing medicines and personal-hygiene products from cow dung and urine.

The government is looking to encourage the production of toothpaste, shampoos and mosquito repellents from cow dung and urine.

Vapnope said:
Man the title cracked me up:omghaha::omghaha::omghaha::omghaha:
Initially I thought Manhunt is underway in India...later realized it is Manure hunt.... :azn:

Cowdung issues makes and breaks government in India.
El Sidd said:
Dawn has nothing better to do?
This is a BIIIGG issue in India, Cows, Cowdung, Gaumuttar, anything cow centric is important.
Only Cow Milk is not important and is useless there...
 
How is this relevant to discuss in a defence forum?
 
El Sidd said:
Dawn has nothing better to do?
It shows the general falling standards in pakistan.

From a PM who says women should cover up to avoid rape to a national daily that writes like Global times.
Protest_again said:
How is this relevant to discuss in a defence forum?
Apparently the logic is , if BBC can do it, why can't Dawn ?

If Global times can do it, why not Dawn ?
 
Andhadhun said:
It shows the general falling standards in pakistan.

From a PM who says women should cover up to avoid rape to a national daily that writes like Global times.
Tell me about it.

Dawn's Indian centric content churning is quite obsessive. The trend started with Mushraff era after he shook Vajpayes hand.

It's all about bollywood and communal news pieces at Dawn/Jang.

They should ideally sniff out the Mubarek Patels from Pakistani media but the industry will collapse if it's done. It's a rock and a hard place for Pakistanis.
 
N.Siddiqui said:
This is a BIIIGG issue in India, Cows, Cowdung, Gaumuttar, anything cow centric is important.
Only Cow Milk is not important and is useless there...
Start your own business: Cow dung becomes a means of employment in Uttar Pradesh - just Rs 75,000 required

Start your own business: Besides being used in making dung cakes, fertilizer and bio-gas, cow dung is also generating employment in Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi Adityanath-government is running a `Gau Sanrakshan Abhiyan` (Cow protection campaign) in the state, under which 5.21 lakh cows out of around 11.84 lakh stray cows have been given shelter.




Start your own business: Besides being used in making dung cakes, fertilizer and bio-gas, cow dung is also generating employment in Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi Adityanath-government is running a `Gau Sanrakshan Abhiyan` (Cow protection campaign) in the state, under which 5.21 lakh cows out of around 11.84 lakh stray cows have been given shelter. The government is running a total of 4,500 temporary stray cows shelters.

Some 187 large cow conservation centres have been built in the rural areas. In the urban areas, 400 cow protection centres have been established in the name of Kanha Goshala and Kanha Upavan. Under this scheme, the BioVed Agricultural Technology and Science Research Institute, Shringverpur in Prayagraj district, is imparting training to prepare cow dung products.


Apart from UP, people from other states have got training at the institute to prepare cow dung products. They are also trained in making wood out of dung which is called `Gokashth`. This especially prepared wood burns longer. Currently, `Gokashth` is being used in Agra Jail for various purposes on a large scale.

Similarly, in Firozabad`s cremation centre -- `Swarg Ashram` -- the `Gokashth` has emerged as a better substitute for wood that costs much more than it. People have also appreciated the use of `Gokashth` in cremations as it reduces cutting of trees. `Gokashth` is made of saw dust, waste straw and cow dung.

Ramakant Dubey, a farmer and environmental activist from Kalyani Mohalla of Unnao district, has also taken this initiative. Dubey`s plant prepares two quintals of `Gokashth` everyday. This plant can be established by spending Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

During his visit to Rajasthan, Ramakant saw people using this especially prepared wood. He got inspired and decided to establish a plant in this district. He applied under the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Yojana to install four machines and put his `Gokashth` plan before the administration which approved it.

Wood smoke emits carbon dioxide gas which is harmful to the environment and humans, while burning cow-wood produces 40 per cent oxygen which will help in environmental protection. Also, using `Gokashth` in cremations is five times cheaper than conventional ways, which usually consume around four quintals of wood.

The BioVed Research Institute is providing employment and additional income to many families by training them to manufacture a variety of value-added items. Many such items are being made using animal dung, lac in urine. Dung pots, Lakshmi-Ganesh idols, pen-holders, dustbins, mosquito repellent incense sticks, candles are being manufactured.
 
