Manufacturing vs IT : Which one is better for the economy/country?

China Wants Manufacturing—Not the Internet—to Lead the Economy ​

Even as Beijing unleashes a regulatory assault against tech companies, it continues to shower subsidies and protection on manufacturers​

Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, during an April visit to a machinery manufacturer.​

President Xi Jinping would beg to differ. In his estimation, technology comes in two varieties: nice to have, and need to have. Social media, e-commerce and other consumer internet companies are nice to have, but in his view national greatness doesn’t depend on having the world’s finest group chats or ride-sharing.

“At the same time, it must be recognized that the real economy is the foundation, and the various manufacturing industries cannot be abandoned.”