Manufacturing in America I Post-Globalisation

dexter said:

The FT's global business columnist Rana Foroohar looks at why the US should bring manufacturing jobs back home. In the second of three films based on her new book, 'Homecoming: the path to prosperity in a post-global world', she follows the all-American supply chain of clothing company American Giant, to see how it impacts jobs, businesses and communities. The FT's global business columnist Rana Foroohar looks at why the US should bring manufacturing jobs back home. In the second of three films based on her new book,, she follows the all-American supply chain of clothing company American Giant, to see how it impacts jobs, businesses and communities. Click to expand...

what amazed me after watching the video is US can still produce clothing. Although it won't be cost competitive to others but if it can be profitable sustainably it will make a big difference. It would also mean you can produce anything from potato chips to silicon chips at highest level of living without compromising jobs.