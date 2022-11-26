What's new

Manufacturing in America I Post-Globalisation

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2009
5,868
24
23,390
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

The FT's global business columnist Rana Foroohar looks at why the US should bring manufacturing jobs back home. In the second of three films based on her new book, 'Homecoming: the path to prosperity in a post-global world', she follows the all-American supply chain of clothing company American Giant, to see how it impacts jobs, businesses and communities.

Timestamps:
00:00 Made in America, Again
01:20 An all-American supply chain starts here
03:17 What went wrong with globalisation?
07:00 The cotton gin - a risky business
09:53 Automation at a high-tech mill
13:16 Why manufacturing is important
19:59 The family-run finishing factory
23:21 Worker innovation at the sewing factory
27:33 Education, training and community
29:07 A moment for change?
 
T

truthseeker2010

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
4,326
-8
5,274
dexter said:

The FT's global business columnist Rana Foroohar looks at why the US should bring manufacturing jobs back home. In the second of three films based on her new book, 'Homecoming: the path to prosperity in a post-global world', she follows the all-American supply chain of clothing company American Giant, to see how it impacts jobs, businesses and communities.
Click to expand...

what amazed me after watching the video is US can still produce clothing. Although it won't be cost competitive to others but if it can be profitable sustainably it will make a big difference. It would also mean you can produce anything from potato chips to silicon chips at highest level of living without compromising jobs.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
As China's wages rise, Mexico beckons manufacturers，wages in the manufacturing sector more than tripled in the past decade in China
Replies
2
Views
308
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
As China's wages rise, Mexico beckons manufacturers
Replies
0
Views
133
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Viet
Apple, Honda, and Mazda reportedly consider diversifying manufacturing away from China after supply-chain chaos
Replies
1
Views
321
Beast
B
beijingwalker
Good Luck Taking Away China’s Manufacturing Mojo
Replies
1
Views
242
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
U.S. manufacturing activity slowest in almost 2-1/2 years in September-ISM
Replies
4
Views
203
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom