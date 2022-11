Manufacturing in America I Post-Globalisation

The FT's global business columnist Rana Foroohar looks at why the US should bring manufacturing jobs back home. In the second of three films based on her new book,, she follows the all-American supply chain of clothing company American Giant, to see how it impacts jobs, businesses and communities. 00:00 Made in America, Again 01:20 An all-American supply chain starts here 03:17 What went wrong with globalisation? 07:00 The cotton gin - a risky business 09:53 Automation at a high-tech mill 13:16 Why manufacturing is important 19:59 The family-run finishing factory 23:21 Worker innovation at the sewing factory 27:33 Education, training and community 29:07 A moment for change?