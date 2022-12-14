Manufacturing behemoths

What's new

We all know China has thousands of mega factories I.e. those that employ thousands of people.

In the last decade, under Hasina’s stewardship, Bangladesh has opened 100s of factories that employ thousands of people.

However, I am not aware of many Indian factories that employ thousands of people. India’s manufacturing is dominated by the “informal sector” - to escape militant trade unions and punitive taxes.

And I am not aware of any Pakistani factories that employ thousands of people. Please send link if you have any.

@UKBengali being the resident economics expert - do you think we have the land to open thousands of mega factories?
 
Factories themselves do not take too much land as a single one could employ 10,000 people or more.

Walton currently employs 30,000 people on their site of 350 hectares. It is building a 2nd smaller site that will employ another 15,000 people by 2026 if my memory serves me correctly.

So using Walton we need around 100 hectares of land to employ 10,000 people and that is just 1 square km.
A million people would need just 100 square kms of land on this basis.

In answer to your question, even densely populated BD has ample land as it tends to build large factories, whether they are in garments or electronics.
 
Mega factories need four things:

1. Abundant (10s of millions of people) supply of cheap labour.

2. No more than 150 miles from port.

3. Access to cheap and reliable supply of power.

4. Lots of land.

Except land - Pakistan is at a huge disadvantage.

India’s cheap labour is in the cowbelt. 1000 miles away from ports. India’s Freight equalisation law just puts states like West Bengal at a disadvantage without helping the cowbelt. It is a crap law with unintended consequences.

Cheap hydro power from Nepal and India’s Seven Sisters - should improve BD’s power capacity.

In summary, Bangladesh is well positioned to capture 25-30 per cent of Chinese sunset industries.

Which will be more than enough to take BD to 12000 dollars PPP.

Endemic poverty is only alleviated at 10 dollars. So, we must hit 12000 dollars.
 

