Manufacturing behemoths

Factories themselves do not take too much land as a single one could employ 10,000 people or more.



Walton currently employs 30,000 people on their site of 350 hectares. It is building a 2nd smaller site that will employ another 15,000 people by 2026 if my memory serves me correctly.



So using Walton we need around 100 hectares of land to employ 10,000 people and that is just 1 square km.

A million people would need just 100 square kms of land on this basis.



In answer to your question, even densely populated BD has ample land as it tends to build large factories, whether they are in garments or electronics.