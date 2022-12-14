Manufacturing behemoths

BananaRepublicUK
We all know China has thousands of mega factories I.e. those that employ thousands of people.
In the last decade, under Hasina’s stewardship, Bangladesh has opened 100s of factories that employ thousands of people.
However, I am not aware of many Indian factories that employ thousands of people. India’s manufacturing is dominated by the “informal sector” - to escape militant trade unions and punitive taxes.
And I am not aware of any Pakistani factories that employ thousands of people. Please send link if you have any.
@UKBengali being the resident economics expert - do you think we have the land to open thousands of mega factories?
