Saudi Arabia's King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) announced on 19 November that a joint Saudi-Brazilian team has successfully developed and built a turbojet engine called the TKF-500 for military and civilian applications.



No further details were released, but the Brazilian involvement almost certainly came from the turbojet manufacturer Polaris, which already produces a range of such engines. Its TJ1000 is being used for the Míssil Tático de Cruzeiro (MTC-300) surface-launched cruise missile that is currently being developed by Avibras for the Brazilian Army.



The 300 km-range cruise missile will be launched from canisters mounted on the Brazilian Army's existing ASTROS II multiple rocket launchers, a system that is also in service with the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF).

