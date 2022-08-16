What's new

Manturov announced that negotiations continue on the supply of S-400 to Turkiye

dBSPL

dBSPL

dBSPL
Mar 2, 2018
6,122
26
15,241
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1559464943078047744

Manturov announced negotiations on the supply of S-400 to Turkiye.

August 15. INTERFAX.RU -

Discussions continue on the supply of a new batch of S-400 Triumph air defense systems to Turkiye, Deputy PM Denis Manturov, head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said in an interview with Interfax. "Bilateral cooperation is actively developing in many areas, including in military-technical cooperation - we also continue to cooperate with Turkiye on the supply of the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system," he said and called Turkiye as "an important partner of the Russian Federation" .

According to official data, Turkiye bought four divisions of S-400 air defense systems from Russia worth $2.5 billion. On October 23, 2019, Rosoboronexport reported that Russia fulfilled this contract ahead of schedule by supplying Turkey with all elements of S-400 systems, including missiles.

In November 2021, the head of Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, told Interfax that the Russian Federation had begun "localizing the production" of elements of the S-400 air defense system in Turkiye.

 
Akritas

Akritas

FULL MEMBER
Feb 1, 2022
422
0
261
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Abu Shaleh Rumi said:
Why more S400 systems?
Click to expand...
Because F-16V....yok!!!!
In any case, it is clear that Erdogan is doing everything he can, so that he doesn't even get F-16V.
Operationally, Turkey wants them to deal with the Greek Rafales and F-16V, which at the end of 2022 will be 12 and 10, in 2024, they will be 18 and 36.
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
6,122
26
15,241
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Abu Shaleh Rumi said:
Why more S400 systems?
Click to expand...
Turkiye is a big country geographically. The agreement in 2017 was made as a 1+1 system and the need stated in 2013 was a total of 8 squadrons. Despite all the threats, there is no stepping back from the purchase of the 2nd S-400 system.

Turkiye has been in urgent need of these systems for nearly 20 years. It is always open to purchase other similar air systems within the specified conditions. For SIPER, which was developed with domestic facilities, Blok-O actual firing tests continue and it is expected to be included in the active inventory from next year.

Although the trolls living in the dream world could jump on the subject and say something ignorant, you can find the deal dates and details when you do a little research on the T-LORAMIDS(long-range air and missile defense systems acquisition program) program online.
 
M

mulj

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2022
387
0
554
Country
Bosnia And Herzegovina
Location
Bosnia And Herzegovina
dBSPL said:
Turkiye is a big country geographically. The agreement in 2017 was made as a 1+1 system and the need stated in 2013 was a total of 8 squadrons. Despite all the threats, there is no stepping back from the purchase of the 2nd S-400 system.

Although the trolls living in the dream world could jump on the subject and say something ignorant, you can find the deal dates and details when you do a little research on the T-LORAMIDS(long-range air and missile defense systems acquisition program) program online.
Click to expand...
Not just that by my understanding, you will get localisation of production and other possible motive is distance extension of sky defence umbrella in faster time then waiting for on going projects to come to age.
Also, why not to show middle finger to the western "partners" when you can and get some goodwill from country that need international support as many as could get it.
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
6,122
26
15,241
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
mulj said:
Not just that by my understanding, you will get localisation of production and other possible motive is distance extension of sky defence umbrella in faster time then waiting for on going projects to come to age.
Also, why not to show middle finger to the western "partners" when you can and get some goodwill from country that need international support as many as could get it.
Click to expand...
Yes, this is the important part. Turkey is currently structring the NATO independent air control and command system under the contractorship of Havelsan. S-400 battalions will work directly in the network within the national air defense umbrella. Long range air defense Batallion density will be increased gradually with SIPER blocks.

In 2018, an agreement was made with the EUROSAM (Italy-France) consortium and it was aimed to create a joint solution through SAMPT. The French slowed this process down for political purposes. Then, since they did not see this need as a priority, they suggested the ready sale of the existing SAMP'T, which has a more limited capacity, to Turkiye. This was not accepted. After the Ukraine war broke out, these nearly frozen talks accelerated again, but there is no need to be too hopeful for a result. As far as I can tell, even in the conceptual studies, no results could be reached.

Due to the problems experienced in this process, the SSB accelerated the SIPER long-range air defense program as a continuation of the HISAR program. In the last phase of the project, which has intermediate phases as Block-0, 1 and 2, it is aimed to acquire ABM capability.
 
M

mulj

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2022
387
0
554
Country
Bosnia And Herzegovina
Location
Bosnia And Herzegovina
dBSPL said:
Yes, this is the important part. Turkey is currently structring the NATO independent air control and command system under the contractorship of Havelsan. S-400 battalions will work directly in the network within the national air defense umbrella. Long range air defense Batallion density will be increased gradually with SIPER blocks.

In 2018, an agreement was made with the EUROSAM (Italy-France) consortium and it was aimed to create a joint solution through SAMPT. The French slowed this process down for political purposes. Then, since they did not see this need as a priority, they suggested the ready sale of the existing SAMP'T, which has a more limited capacity, to Turkiye. This was not accepted. After the Ukraine war broke out, these nearly frozen talks accelerated again, but there is no need to be too hopeful for a result. As far as I can tell, even in the conceptual studies, no results could be reached.

Due to the problems experienced in this process, the SSB accelerated the SIPER long-range air defense program as a continuation of the HISAR program. In the last phase of the project, which has intermediate phases as Block-0, 1 and 2, it is aimed to acquire ABM capability.
Click to expand...
Most important part and for that s400 should serve its purpose as data ghatering tool to correct computer calculations.
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
8,662
-36
8,171
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
1660717200459.png
 

