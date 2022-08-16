Manturov announced that negotiations continue on the supply of S-400 to Turkiye

Yes, this is the important part. Turkey is currently structring the NATO independent air control and command system under the contractorship of Havelsan. S-400 battalions will work directly in the network within the national air defense umbrella. Long range air defense Batallion density will be increased gradually with SIPER blocks.



In 2018, an agreement was made with the EUROSAM (Italy-France) consortium and it was aimed to create a joint solution through SAMPT. The French slowed this process down for political purposes. Then, since they did not see this need as a priority, they suggested the ready sale of the existing SAMP'T, which has a more limited capacity, to Turkiye. This was not accepted. After the Ukraine war broke out, these nearly frozen talks accelerated again, but there is no need to be too hopeful for a result. As far as I can tell, even in the conceptual studies, no results could be reached.



Due to the problems experienced in this process, the SSB accelerated the SIPER long-range air defense program as a continuation of the HISAR program. In the last phase of the project, which has intermediate phases as Block-0, 1 and 2, it is aimed to acquire ABM capability.