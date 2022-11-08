Mantra of neutral

What's new

Stealth

Stealth

Stealth

For some time, we have been hearing this from PMLN and PPP that the Army is now neutral, and they have no intention in politics. These two parties, their supporters and voters have suddenly fallen in love with the army, and they say that the army is no longer into politics. On this account, the army used to say the same thing during Imran Khan's government, but what was it about those who staged spectacles on the streets for 3 years and kept shouting at them in every jalsa, dharna, long march, and begging for NRO.

Can anyone care to explain how Noon-League, PPP and MQM have a natural alliance? In the last week of Khan's government, who forced BAP and MQM to join PDM? Who is forcing MQM to stay intact with PPP despite losing their massive vote bank?

If the army is so neutral, then why Hashim Dogar was not allowed to cut the FIR of August 27? Why Gen. Faisal Naseer's name has not been allowed to be added yet in Ex-PM Khan’s murder attempt FIR? If Army is so confident that their man wasn’t part of that assassination, why they are scared? Imran Khan will be humiliated for sure if the investigation is done, what is your problem then?

If you are so neutral, then why did Javed Latif say "We have not come by our own will, we have been brought" who brought and forced them to stay with this coalition?

Why did Khurram Dastgir say "we are in this Government for some reason, we were told to stay together" who said this, who forced PMLN to stay together?

Why did Maryam Nawaz say that "we wanted to leave this government, we were forced"? Who forced her and her party? Milk seller or the one who sells vegetables?

The fact of the matter is, Army is not at all neutral, and neither do they want to be, otherwise, why would they have brought these puppets into the government? The supporters of PMLN and PPP are very happy because right now they are protected by the army at this time. Once, Army will turn against them, both and their supporters will attack the army and declare it the biggest infidel army in the world. Just wait and watch!
 
P

Pakstallion

Unfortunately our eyes are open. Finally we had good economic growth, “relatively” good governance, a chance to be like Bangladesh with 5-10 years of economic and export growth. But one man’s ego is more important than our country, May MirBajwa get the end in this life he deserves and in the next May we all get justice.
 
S

Shabi1

Playing with both sides and then selectively neutral.

They assisted and facilitated PDM for VNC and then became neutral for IK. Refuse to clean up the mess and claiming they don't want to interfere but behind the scenes things are different.

Can only hope people involved realize they need to exit now so this gets resolved soon and the tarnished image of the forces can be repaired. The more allowed to linger things will get worse and exit then could potentially be ugly for them.
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

This shows their double standards
Kutty kay bachy

https://twitter.com/DunyaNews/status/1589873849981894658?t=UrVm00pwx23rrwUURV7fEA&s=19￼
 

N

nahtanbob

Did Imran Khan use the army in the past ? It seems a little hypocritical to cry about army interference after using them in the past
 

