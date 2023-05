India's issue steams from lack of civilization.. The most uncivilized country by large and far no security or anything.There is civil war in Congo but you will never see such things or lack of security to that extent we are talking about freaking Congo becoming a security heaven in comparison..India is stuck in 100 BC and I am 100% convinced that the Indians exist on a different timeline compared to us existing in the modern era and our clock may say 2023 but theirs is entirely different timeline they exist in an alternative timeline..