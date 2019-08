On August 14, 1947, certain Naga rebel declared today as their national Independence day and since then the Nagas, scattered across the region including Myanmar, have been celebrating this day. However, the celebration this time witnessed significant participation from the public.



Neingulo Krome has attributed the large public participation due to the prevailing situation in Kashmir, which according to him has triggered a sense of wariness of the government’s policy.

