Manipur : Hindu vs Christian civil war

Christian tribes are opposing Schedule Tribe status for Hindu Meitei tribe.
Hindus have been killed by Christian militants. Temples destroyed. Ethnic cleansing of Hindus from Christian majority areas.
Hindu strongman Modi is nowhere to be seen.
@NagaBaba @INDIAPOSITIVE @Skimming @Joe Shearer
Hindus have been killed by Christian militants. Temples destroyed. Ethnic cleansing of Hindus from Christian majority areas.
Hindu strongman Modi is nowhere to be seen.
Manipur: Backed by churches & militant groups, protest against ST demand of Meitei community turned violent
Miscreants torched houses and attacked people, including women and children, in different areas adjoining the Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts of
organiser.org