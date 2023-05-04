What's new

Manipur : Hindu vs Christian civil war

Christian tribes are opposing Schedule Tribe status for Hindu Meitei tribe.

Hindus have been killed by Christian militants. Temples destroyed. Ethnic cleansing of Hindus from Christian majority areas.

Hindu strongman Modi is nowhere to be seen.

Manipur: Backed by churches & militant groups, protest against ST demand of Meitei community turned violent

Miscreants torched houses and attacked people, including women and children, in different areas adjoining the Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts of
Christian tribes are opposing Schedule Tribe status for Hindu Meitei tribe.

Hindus have been killed by Christian militants. Temples destroyed. Ethnic cleansing of Hindus from Christian majority areas.

Hindu strongman Modi is nowhere to be seen.
They are in alliance with some very powerful Christians there, some even flipped to the BJP.

Big picture dekho, these random incidents don't matter... emotional fools like Raul Ghandy and IK always lose in politics.. it is a bit of a bloodsport too.. get out of the kitchen if you can't stand the heat.
 
FvSCMgsaQAEHHaa
 
Don't understand. Explain
municipal to state level, bjp has been making inroads in Manipur for years now.. people flipping parties and switching allegiances.

I know of at least one quite prominent family/clan whose younger ones changed sides.
 
municipal to state level, bjp has been making inroads in Manipur for years now.. people flipping parties and switching allegiances.

I know of at least one quite prominent family/clan whose younger ones changed sides.
Yet Hindus are the ones who are getting killed and ethnically cleansed.
 

