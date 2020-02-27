Grief.



Tiny grief.



Immense grief.



Passing grief.



Staying grief.



Shallow grief.



Deep grief.





A toy car got broken. Grief. Tears. Honest tears. Loss. Grief. Kiss. Hug. Promise. Smile. No more grief.



Loved one feels the pain, grieves. And then the one feels that pain, grieves. Tears for Tears. Grief for Grief.





A staying one. A never going one. A growing one.... sublimating into permanent form ... living as a parasite from within... becoming a being on it is own.... Grief.



The little girl grieved... warned of complaining... died.... No more Grief.



Everything is a wave.



BrainWave. HeartWave. Sub-Material is just a wave.... The Universe is a Wave. Gravity is Wave.



Plants feel.



Aminals feel.



Emotion on this Earth is measurable... a Wave.



Laniakea. Laniankea. Laniakea.



Laniakea....do you grieve? Do you feel?



Are you just a machine?



One can see you.... parked on a small planet... the outest node of a galaxy, which is almost a discard from you Laniakea... one can see you.... You are seen now. No more hiding!



Material. Just material. Is that you then, Laniakea?



Just a Feather ... helpless, slave...confined ....at the mercy of something ....drifting, drifiting without purpose. Is that it?



Or those BlackHoles of yours... are your throbbings.... your Grief???



Is that were all the screams, tears or wailings go? Into your BlackHoles....



Are your supernovaz... just unctrolled emotions... your breakdown?



If it is all material...then why..why the Function of Pain and Pleasure? Mere drivers...of existence...motivation to survive... Why?



Why if all is just mechanical ...then Funciton of Grief is given to Life? Is it not a Bad Design??? A Contradiction....



One can see you see... now...where can you go.. from a discarded speck, a nothing can see you... and you cann't feel the Wave of the Grief? Contradiction...Contradiction....



It is your turn, Laniakea, to feel the Grief...



All of it...from the first moment..from the first sense of pain to now ..this day... you need to feel this Grief... you need to own this Grief...



The idea of being nothing is rejected.



You can not pretend to be indifferent..for you are seen now.. can be held in the mind...given a feeling...even an emotion ... so now being part of you... one is you , Laniakea...feel the pain.



Feel the grief...spread it everywhere...



This speck of being nothingness is rejected....now being product of start dust of your dead parts.. you need to feel also... cann't remain just a MentalUniverse...



Spread the Grief everywhere, Laniakea... let all known...



The indifferent Universe...rejected!



Own it Laniakea. Own it!



Time for you to prove!



Why must one has soul...while you, Laniakea, remain soulless?