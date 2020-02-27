MangusonianDialectics: Mysteries...resolved and unresolved.....

Mangus Ortus Novem
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 2,996
- Reaction score
- 31,719
- Country
-
- Location
-
Each and everything .... forced to perform within the confines of its fundamental nature.
Intertiwned, dependent independence...all moving..in stationary condition... cricle always completing itself... Nature's Nature....governing Blueprint... By Design? By Accident?
End result..same, same, same...
Science..yeah.. science... a LivingOrganism... seeking ...seeking... fruitions after fruitions... moving towards the End...so that the Beginning can be reached... Science, Science...living, breathing... @masterchief_mirza
Humans confined to HumanCondition ...captive in HumanBlueprint!
Right before everyone... each system wishing, desiring, trying desparately to its stability... each System a LivingOrganism...Living, Living...struggling not to die...dying, dying..
Everything moving towards its end...starting slowly and then hasting, hasting... to the End...for Beginning...Circle Completes Itself!!!
Chaos CAN NOT exist... @Reddington
Everything is a Story. Story is Everything..without Story Nothing can exist. Chaos is a Story. Order is a Story. A Tree is a Story... Stories, stories..lies, lies..stories, stories... @SIPRA
Truth, truth..story, story... Beginning, Middle and THE End. SameStory. SameStory..forever, forever, forever....
Illusions of Individuality a story, story...
Concousness a Story... a SingleStory...UnendingStory!!!
Seed to seed..in between a story...
All happening at once..everywhere..everywhere at once happening... yet it is snippets.. that are percieved...
Imagine Seeing Everything all at once..and Understanding it at once...
There are Infinite Infinities...and there are Less Infinite Infinites.. large Infinities..and small Infinities...
This Nothingness is so filled with Everything..so alive, so kicking... terrifying with it potentialities...
Science is a living organism...
So is Khottaismo...
HumanCondition shall remain Captive of HumanBlueprint! @Indus Pakistan
The ObviousUniverse Nothing but a Wave!!!
Intertiwned, dependent independence...all moving..in stationary condition... cricle always completing itself... Nature's Nature....governing Blueprint... By Design? By Accident?
End result..same, same, same...
Science..yeah.. science... a LivingOrganism... seeking ...seeking... fruitions after fruitions... moving towards the End...so that the Beginning can be reached... Science, Science...living, breathing... @masterchief_mirza
Humans confined to HumanCondition ...captive in HumanBlueprint!
Right before everyone... each system wishing, desiring, trying desparately to its stability... each System a LivingOrganism...Living, Living...struggling not to die...dying, dying..
Everything moving towards its end...starting slowly and then hasting, hasting... to the End...for Beginning...Circle Completes Itself!!!
Chaos CAN NOT exist... @Reddington
Everything is a Story. Story is Everything..without Story Nothing can exist. Chaos is a Story. Order is a Story. A Tree is a Story... Stories, stories..lies, lies..stories, stories... @SIPRA
Truth, truth..story, story... Beginning, Middle and THE End. SameStory. SameStory..forever, forever, forever....
Illusions of Individuality a story, story...
Concousness a Story... a SingleStory...UnendingStory!!!
Seed to seed..in between a story...
All happening at once..everywhere..everywhere at once happening... yet it is snippets.. that are percieved...
Imagine Seeing Everything all at once..and Understanding it at once...
There are Infinite Infinities...and there are Less Infinite Infinites.. large Infinities..and small Infinities...
This Nothingness is so filled with Everything..so alive, so kicking... terrifying with it potentialities...
Science is a living organism...
So is Khottaismo...
HumanCondition shall remain Captive of HumanBlueprint! @Indus Pakistan
The ObviousUniverse Nothing but a Wave!!!