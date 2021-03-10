Mangroves and coastal protection: A potential triple-win for Bangladesh

Evidence shows that mangroves help protect millions of people and save billions of dollars in property damage from flooding globally. Click to expand...

The findings from this World Bank research will help [in] designing the forest cover in the foreshore of polders in order to attenuate storm surge and wave and water velocity during cyclones and complement the height of embankments as part of the coastal protection infrastructure.