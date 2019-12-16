Mango trees cutting incident

Who is cutting these precious trees? if DHA is involved, are they out of their mind. Whether you can pay or not, cutting down productive trees mustn't be allowed.On one hand we are planting trees which will take a decade to return anything back, and on the other they are cutting already mature trees.In UK there is no shortage of trees, but to make high-speed railways, they have already planted the amount which is going to be cut down for the future track.Extremely shortsightedness, and plain stupidity