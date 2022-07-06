Mango gift to Prime minister of Pakistan

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা শুভেচ্ছার নিদর্শনস্বরূপ পাকিস্তানের প্রধানমন্ত্রী শাহবাজ শরীফের কাছে আম পাঠিয়েছেন৷ আজ এক সংবাদ বিজ্ঞপ্তিতে এ কথা জানানো হয়৷
বাংলাদেশ হাইকমিশনের কর্মকর্তারা আজ ইসলামাবাদে পাকিস্তানের প্রধানমন্ত্রীর কার্যালয়ের একজন কর্মকর্তার কাছে শুভেচ্ছার নিদর্শনস্বরূপ ১০০০ কিলোগ্রাম বিশেষ জাতের বাংলাদেশী আম ‘আম্রপালি' হস্তান্তর করেন৷ আজ এক সংবাদ বিজ্ঞপ্তিতে এ তথ্য জানানো হয়৷
বাংলাদেশের প্রধানমন্ত্রীর এই শুভেচ্ছা উপহার পাকিস্তান অত্যন্ত আন্তরিকতার সঙ্গে গ্রহণ করেছে৷ বিজ্ঞপ্তিতে বলা হয়, প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনার এই শুভেচ্ছা উপহার দুই দেশের মধ্যে সম্পর্কের একটি বিশেষ দৃষ্টান্ত হিসেবে বিবেচিত হবে৷
Google translation -
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent mangoes to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif as a token of goodwill. This was informed in a press release today!
Bangladesh High Commission officials today handed over 1,000 kilograms of a special variety of Bangladeshi mango 'Amrapali' to an official of the Pakistani Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad as a token of goodwill.
This information was given in a press release today
Pakistan has sincerely accepted the gift of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh The statement said that the gift of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would be considered as a special example of the relationship between the two countries.
পাকিস্তানের প্রধানমন্ত্রীকে আম উপহার | DW | 06.07.2022
প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা শুভেচ্ছার নিদর্শনস্বরূপ পাকিস্তানের প্রধানমন্ত্রী শাহবাজ শরীফের কাছে আম পাঠিয়েছেন৷ আজ এক সংবাদ বিজ্ঞপ্তিতে এ কথা জানানো হয়৷
