What's new

Mangla Dam Refurbishment Project

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
78,546
82
129,905
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
USAID, WAPDA sign US$ 78m Implementation Letter for Mangla refurbishment

MIRPUR (AJK): Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Wednesday signed Project Implementation Letter (PIL)-2 worth US$ 78 million for Mangla Refurbishment Project, it was officially declared.

The USAID grant will be spent to undertake various works of Package V, VI, VIII and IX of the project.

The PIL–1 of US $ 72 million for Mangla Refurbishment Project had already signed between USAID and WAPDA in 2014, WAPDA sources told media on Wednesday.

WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (R) and USAID Mission Leader Jerry Bisson signed the letter.

The statement continued that in view of the aging factor of the generating equipment and availability of additional water due to the raised Mangla Dam, WAPDA is implementing Mangla Refurbishment Project with an approved PC-I cost of Rs 52.224 billion.

USAID is providing US$150 million as grant and AFD is providing Euro 90 million as loan for the purpose, while rest of the amount is being arranged by WAPDA through loans and from its own resources.

Mangla Refurbishment Project, on its completion, will enhance generation capacity of the existing Mangla Hydel Power Station from 1000 megawatt (MW) to 1310 MW, thus registering an increase of 310 MW.

The refurbishment works have been divided into 11 different packages, which will be implemented in various phases.

The generating units will be refurbished by closing down one tunnel (two generating units) at a time.

Refurbishment of the first two units will be completed in year 2019, while refurbishment of all 10 generating units is likely to be accomplished by year 2024.It may be mentioned that WAPDA has been implementing a two-pronged strategy for optimal utilization of hydropower resources.

Under the strategy, WAPDA has not only initiated new hydropower projects but has also been rehabilitating and upgrading its existing hydel power stations to maximize the ratio of environment friendly and low-cost hydel electricity in the National Grid.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
78,546
82
129,905
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Mangla Refurbishment Project is designed to improve the operational efficiency of the power plant and assist the capacity expansion of the main generator.
The project rehabilitating / upgrading maximize the ratio of environment-friendly and low-cost hydel electricity in the National Grid.



1633900406654.png





1633900426144.png





1633900446056.png
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
18,074
10
18,729
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ghazi52 said:
USAID, WAPDA sign US$ 78m Implementation Letter for Mangla refurbishment

MIRPUR (AJK): Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Wednesday signed Project Implementation Letter (PIL)-2 worth US$ 78 million for Mangla Refurbishment Project, it was officially declared.

The USAID grant will be spent to undertake various works of Package V, VI, VIII and IX of the project.

The PIL–1 of US $ 72 million for Mangla Refurbishment Project had already signed between USAID and WAPDA in 2014, WAPDA sources told media on Wednesday.

WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (R) and USAID Mission Leader Jerry Bisson signed the letter.

The statement continued that in view of the aging factor of the generating equipment and availability of additional water due to the raised Mangla Dam, WAPDA is implementing Mangla Refurbishment Project with an approved PC-I cost of Rs 52.224 billion.

USAID is providing US$150 million as grant and AFD is providing Euro 90 million as loan for the purpose, while rest of the amount is being arranged by WAPDA through loans and from its own resources.

Mangla Refurbishment Project, on its completion, will enhance generation capacity of the existing Mangla Hydel Power Station from 1000 megawatt (MW) to 1310 MW, thus registering an increase of 310 MW.

The refurbishment works have been divided into 11 different packages, which will be implemented in various phases.

The generating units will be refurbished by closing down one tunnel (two generating units) at a time.

Refurbishment of the first two units will be completed in year 2019, while refurbishment of all 10 generating units is likely to be accomplished by year 2024.It may be mentioned that WAPDA has been implementing a two-pronged strategy for optimal utilization of hydropower resources.

Under the strategy, WAPDA has not only initiated new hydropower projects but has also been rehabilitating and upgrading its existing hydel power stations to maximize the ratio of environment friendly and low-cost hydel electricity in the National Grid.
Click to expand...
Excellwnt project
May be chinese will learn somwthing about concessations too
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
78,546
82
129,905
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,.,
1653334767833.png



Mangla Hydel Power Station

Two refurbished units commissioned with USAID’s grant

Islamabad, May 23, 2022: Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has successfully commissioned generating units No. 5 and 6 of the Mangla Hydel Power Station, recently refurbished with the financial support of United States Agency for International Development (USAID). With refurbishment, installed generation capacity of each unit has increased to 135 (Mega Watt) MW from 100 MW - with cumulative increase of 70 MW from 200 to 270 MW.

USAID Mission Director Julie A. Koenen accompanied by her team witnessed commissioning of the two units during her visit to Mangla Hydel Power Station today. She also unveiled a plaque to mark commissioning of the refurbished Units No. 5 and 6. WAPDA Member (Power) Jamil Akhtar, Mangla Dam Refurbishment Project Director and others were also present on the occasion.

"Today, the Mangla Dam rehabilitation work builds upon the foundational partnership of the original construction. USAID is proud of our enduring efforts with WAPDA to extend Mangla Dam’s useful service as a reliable source of clean energy and irrigation water,” said Ms. Julie Koenen while speaking at the event. “When Mangla Dam was built, it was one of the largest earth-filled dams in the world. Not only is it an impressive achievement in engineering, it is also an excellent example of long-lasting U.S.-Pakistan friendship and economic cooperation.”

Earlier, WAPDA Member (Power) in his welcome remarks thanked USAID for their continued support for the power sector in Pakistan and specifically in implementing Mangla Refurbishment Project. Elaborating the two-pronged strategy for optimal utilization of hydropower resources, he said that WAPDA has not only initiated new hydropower projects but has also been rehabilitating and upgrading its existing hydel power stations including Mangla to maximize the ratio of environment friendly and low-cost hydel electricity in the National Grid.

In view of the aging factor of the generating equipment and availability of additional water due to the raised Mangla Dam, WAPDA is implementing Mangla Refurbishment Project with an approved PC-I cost of Rs.52.224 billion. USAID is providing US$150 million as grant, while balance is being arranged by WAPDA through loans and from its own resources for the purpose.

Mangla Refurbishment Project, on its completion, will enhance generation capacity of the existing Mangla Hydel Power Station from 1000 MW to 1310 MW, thus registering an increase of 310 MW. The average annual generation of Mangla Hydel Power Station will also increase from 5 billion units to 6.5 billion units. The refurbishment works have been divided into 11 different packages, which are being implemented in various phases, by closing down one tunnel (two generating units) at a time.

It may be mentioned that installation of the first four generating units i.e. Unit No. 1 to 4 at Mangla Hydel Power Station, having generation capacity of 100 megawatt (MW) each, was completed in 1967. Unit No. 5 and 6 were installed in 1974, while Unit No 7 and 8 in 1981. Mangla Hydel Power Station attained its maximum generation capacity of 1000 MW in 1994 with addition of Unit No 9 and 10.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Wapda executing projects worth $26 billion
Replies
0
Views
407
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Exceptional year for Water, Hydrel Power in Pakistan in 2020.
Replies
0
Views
381
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
WAPDA SPENDING RS.100 BILLION IN PROJECT AREAS
Replies
1
Views
292
ghazi52
ghazi52
Kabira
WAPDA eyes Rohtas Dam for mitigation of floods, store floodwater
Replies
0
Views
297
Kabira
Kabira
Shahzaz ud din
Diamer-Bhasha dam to transform Pakistan’s fortune
2 3
Replies
34
Views
3K
fitpOsitive
fitpOsitive

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom